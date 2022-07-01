‘Magnum P.I.’ Set Up These Two Big Changes for Season 5

Now that Magnum P.I. is a go for season five, let’s talk about some potential changes next time we see Thomas, Higgins and the rest of the crew.

It’s unclear when we’ll see season five. NBC picked it up this week, with the network ordering 20 episodes spread out over two seasons. Deadline reported that the cast contracts expired Thursday night, so all those agreements need to be extended. (Still, everyone was celebrating the news.) Meanwhile, the NBC fall schedule already is set — the network announced it this week. But there are some gaps on Friday night. Dateline premieres Sept. 16. Then the network will add some comedy to Friday nights with Lopez vs Lopez, then Young Rock, on Nov. 4. So maybe Magnum P.I. is destined for a spring, 2023 premiere. It was a Friday mainstay on CBS.

So let’s talk potential changes for season five. The first starts with the relationship between Magnum and Higgins. At the end of the season finale, the two kissed, finally. Fans have clamored for this moment since the reboot reimagined Higgins as a woman. In the 1980s version of Magnum P.I., Higgins was Jonathan Higgins. And he and Thomas (Tom Selleck) really didn’t have that special kind of chemistry.

Jay Hernandez isn’t a fan of having Thomas and Higgins go relationship official on Magnum P.I. (CBS ©2022)

But shows throughout TV history have learned that getting certain characters together makes audiences lose interest. There is no more tension and the will they/won’t they energy.

Jay Hernandez, who plays Magnum, wasn’t a big fan of the relationship, if it happened now.

“We’ve teased this relationship dynamic for a while, and the audience wants to see what’s going to happen with that,” Hernandez told TVLine before the season four finale. “So, we’re doing something with that in the finale that’s pretty interesting. But ultimately, at least in my mind, I don’t think they should be together.”

He did have a caveat. Hernandez doesn’t mind the idea of he and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) being more than friends. But only as the ending of Magnum P.I.

“Well, my perspective is that if that happens, it’s at the end of the show,” he said. “Not the end of the season, but the end of the entire show. So, I don’t think it’s going to happen anytime soon. I think that tension and the dynamic between Higgins and Magnum is a big part of why the show works, and if you take that away and they become a couple, the show loses a lot. And it would change in so many different ways. So, yeah, I feel like we’d kind of rob ourselves of some great stuff if we got into that too early.”

So maybe season five is too early. Maybe the two will return to a friendly relationship with lots of sarcasm. The show is so much about friendship, especially between Thomas, T.C. and Rick. Plus, there’s Kumu and Gordo and all sorts of quirky friends Thomas has made.

Tim Kang portrays Gordon “Gordo” Katsumoto on Magnum P.I. Considering he broke into a prison in the season finale, he may not be a Honolulu police detective at the start of season five. (CBS ©2022)

There could be a change with Gordo (Tim Kang). He may no longer be a detective with Honolulu P.D. After all, he broke all sorts of police rules when he went after the guy who kidnapped his ex-wife. The ends justified the means in this case, since Gordo broke into a prison. By the end of the episode, HPD suspended Gordo, indefinitely, without pay.

So stick with Outsider for more information about a Magnum P.I. spot in the NBC lineup and other casting details.