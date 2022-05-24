‘Magnum P.I.’: Could the Canceled Jay Hernandez-Led Show Come Back for Season 5?

Fans of the rebooted “Magnum P.I.” TV show on CBS were shocked to hear that the show would not return for Season 5 on the network.

Cast members like Jay Hernandez were confident that the show would return, especially given the series’ consistent numbers. Per TVLine, “Magnum P.I.” averaged 7.4 million weekly viewers and a 0.7 demo rating. That’s not too bad for a CBS scripted series, but apparently, it wasn’t enough for the network’s executives. They announced the show’s cancellation earlier this month, not providing a reason for the move.

But now, according to CinemaBlend, hope might be on the horizon for “Magnum P.I.” fans who want to see Season 5. Sources told TVLine that the show’s production studio, Universal TV, was “shopping” the drama around. Meaning, they’re looking to see if other cable networks or streaming services will pick up the show for a fifth season.

This wouldn’t be the first time something like that happened. “Lucifer” originally aired on Fox before being saved by Netflix. “Last Man Standing” got axed at ABC but got picked up by Fox. NBC revived “Brooklynn Nine-Nine” after Fox canceled it.

Given the fact that the fans and cast members want Season 5 of “Magnum P.I” so badly, it would likely be a good move on any distributor’s part. Heck, even Paramount Plus could pick it up, bringing the show’s fans into the mix of subscribers.

Although, CBS did cancel the show for a reason. Maybe its ratings didn’t warrant the high costs to make the show. Hopefully, someone sees the opportunity to take up “Magnum” while it’s still hot.

‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Jay Hernandez Reacts to Show’s Cancellation

Let’s just say it was a shock for the “Magnum P.I” cast members when they learned that they wouldn’t return for Season 5.

Jay Hernandez recently stated how confident he was in the show’s return. “We’re golden. I think you could bank on that,” Hernandez said. “The numbers are great, it travels well internationally… So yeah, I think we’re in good shape.”

He even believed the CBS executives were satisfied. “They’re happy with the show. They loved this season, a lot of the stories they were really digging. And the episode I directed, they loved to the extent that I’ve already been asked to direct another one next season.”

Now, after hearing the news, Hernandez has taken to Twitter to say farewell to the series.

“All good things must come to an end. We made memories I’ll be forever grateful for and thanks to each & every one of you for going on this wild ride with us. It’s all love. Until next time,” Hernandez wrote. Could that send-off be a clue that he’s hoping someone else will pick up the show? We’ll have to wait and see.