‘Magnum P.I.’: Here’s When the Show Is Expected To Resume Filming

Just a little over a month after it was announced that NBC has picked up Magnum P.I. after CBS Studios canceled the series, fans of the revived show are now wondering when it will be officially returning for its fifth season.

TV Line insider Matt Webb Mitovich shared details about when Magnum P.I. will start production through NBC and when the show will premiere on its new network. “Although some cast have faked us out with their socials (Perdita!!!), I am told that the camera on Season 5 of the CBS-turned-NBC procedural actually won’t get rolling until mid-September.”

Webb Mitovich also confirmed that there is currently no premiere date and time slot yet for Magnum P.I. The show was officially given the ax by CBS in May 2022. This was despite the show averaging 7.4 million total weekly viewers during its latest season. Through CBS, the show also had a 0.7 demo rating. Despite being down in viewership in the fourth season, the total amount of viewers only dropped a little bit from the previous season, which had 7.5 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating.

Following the news that Magnum P.I. was officially saved by NBC, the show’s star Jay Hernandez spoke out about the exciting news. “Ok, I’m sure by now you have all heard the great news. Magnum P.I. got picked up for a fifth season. Thank you to the fans for the tremendous effort. I mean, you guys had petitions going, you got a billboard in Times Square. Because of all that noise you made, we now have a new home at NBC. See you in Season 5!”

In the deal with CBS, NBC ordered 20 new episodes of Magnum P.I.

‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Zachary Knighton Spoke About His & His Co-Stars’ Reaction to NBC Saving the Series

Last month, Magnum P.I. star Zachary Knighton revealed to Entertainment Tonight his and his co-stars’ reactions to NBC saving the series after CBS’s cancelation.

“Yes, I talked to everybody,” the Magnum P.I. castmate shared. “Everyone was so excited about the show coming back. We really love this show so much and honestly we could not have done it without the fans. I mean, the fans have been incredible. I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s amazing and it’s so touching and, you know, this one’s for the fans, we’re just so, so excited.”

The Magnum P.I. star further recalled his times on the CBS set and how he’s happy to get to have those moments again. “You know they had me riding in that Ferrari quite a bit in the first two seasons,” he explained. “And then my character opened a bar and all of a sudden I’m parked behind the bar all the time so I don’t know if they’re making a commentary on me or if just Jay and Perdita look better in that Ferrari, which I think maybe that has a little something to do with it.”