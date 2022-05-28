‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Jay Hernandez Shared One Last ‘Friday Photo’ From the Set After Show’s Cancelation

Following the news that “Magnum P.I.” was officially canceled by CBS, Jay Hernandez shared a snapshot on his Instagram account of the TV show’s set.

In the post, which features “Magnum P.I.” co-star Tim Kang, Jay Hernandez stated, “Yo Tim Kang had to hit ‘em with one last ‘Magnum P.I.’ Friday photo. One of my Katsumoto faaaavs. We love you guys (fans), thanks for always being there for us.”

As previously reported, “Magnum P.I.” was officially canceled by the CBS network after four seasons. TV Line revealed that the rebooted series averaged 7.4 million total weekly viewers. It also had a 0.7 demo rating. The season was only down just a little bit compared to the show’s third season, which had 7.5 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating.

Jay Hernandez also took to his Instagram account to speak out about the “Magnum P.I.” cancelation. “That’s a wrap! Time to hang up the Aloha shirt. Thanks to all the millions of fans who supported us, the crew who worked tirelessly, and the cast who I now call family. Love y’all. See ya on the next one.”

“Magnum P.I.” co-star Perdita Weeks also expressed her gratitude to the show’s fans after the cancelation. “That’s Aloha from us at Magnum PI. Huge thanks to everyone who made the wheels go round for four years on the wildest ride of my life. Ohana forever. And cheers to the best investigative partner a gal could have asked for.”

Jay Hernandez Spoke About Playing Thomas Magnum in the ‘Magnum P.I.’ Reboot

During a 2020 interview with Tampa’s CW44, Jay Hernandez revealed his true thoughts about getting to play Thomas Magnum in the “Magnum P.I.” reboot.

“I never thought I’d be playing this character and never thought there would be a reboot of this thing,” Hernandez explained. “Prior to me getting the first exploratory role from the reps, I caught an episode of ‘Magnum P.I.’ with Tom [Selleck] in Hawaii with the beautiful backdrops with the mounts and the water and two to three months I was doing the exact same thing.”

Jay Hernandez went on to say that his experience on the “Magnum P.I.” was the same that he saw on TV. “Pretty much frame by frame the same scene that I caught randomly on TV. The show is fun and my castmates are great. It’s such an iconic character. My mother has never been more proud of me.”

Although he scored the “Magnum P.I.” role, Jay Hernandez said he contemplated leaving the film industry in the previous years. “There was a time around 2014 or 2015 where I was like I’m done because I want to do other things. There were a lot of other things I still wanted to do. It was just before ‘Suicide Squad’ and I booked ‘Suicide Squad’. It presented a lot of other opportunities and it pulled me back in. You have to be open to experiences and the shifting winds because they take you along for the ride.”