‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Jay Hernandez Thanks Fans for Their ‘Tremendous Effort’ in Getting Show a New Home

A triumphant Jay Hernandez took to his Twitter today to give loyal fans some great news about Magnum P.I.’s future. In the video, the actor explains that he owes a 5th season pickup of the TV show to tireless fan efforts.

“Ok, I’m sure by now you have all heard the great news,” Hernandez said in the video. “Magnum P.I. got picked up for a fifth season. Thank you to the fans for the tremendous effort. I mean, you guys had petitions going, you got a billboard in Times Square. Because of all that noise you made, we now have a new home at NBC. See you in Season 5!”

So many people worked very hard to make this happen. CBS, Universal, Magnum execs & all you fans out there. The tremendous effort paid off in a very unlikely move for any TV show. We can’t wait to start filming again. 🙏🏽 #MagnumPISaved #NBC #ohana ❣️ https://t.co/Jz7JAZN3Mi — Jay Hernandez (@jay_hernandez) July 3, 2022

“So many people worked very hard to make this happen,” Hernandez captioned the tweet. “CBS, Universal, Magnum execs & all you fans out there. The tremendous effort paid off in a very unlikely move for any TV show. We can’t wait to start filming again.”

Some of Hernandez’s Magnum P.I. co-stars also took to social media to express their joy to fans. “Off to see the Ohana,” Perdita Weeks wrote on her Instagram. She plays Juliet Higgins on the program. Stephen Hill, who plays TC on Magnum P.I. got in on the action on his Instagram. “So thankful to work with these folks on this show and to create the best fans we could ever ask for!”

Magnum P.I. isn’t the only show to jump networks in recent history

CBS had previously canceled the show. However, NBC swooped in with a two-season, 20-episode order. Magnum P.I. follows in the footsteps of fellow Universal TV-produced program Brooklyn Nine-Nine. After being canceled by Fox, Brooklyn Nine-Nine went on to NBC for three additional years. With any luck, Magnum P.I. will have the same sort of success.

Magnum P.I. is a reboot of the 1980s drama created by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson. The original series starred Tom Selleck and launched him cultural icon status. The original series ran from 1980 to 1988. Of course, it only ended when Selleck left to pursue other projects. The Magnum P.I. reboot debuted in 2018. The program has enjoyed being a lead in to Tom Selleck’s hit Blue Bloods. It follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a private investigator and former Navy SEAL. Magnum uses his many military skills to solve crimes after returning from Afghanistan. The show is set to return this fall on NBC.