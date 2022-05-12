‘Magnum PI,’ Multiple Other Series Canceled at CBS: Everything to Know

Bad news for “Magnum P.I.” fans, the hit series is among those who have been officially canceled by the CBS Network this week.

According to TV Line, the “Magnum P.I.” reboot series was axed by CBS after four seasons. The show averaged 7.4 million total weekly viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (Live+7 playback is factored into this number). The media outlet noted that the show’s fourth season was only down just a little bit from its third season numbers (7.5 million/0.8).

Meanwhile, “Magnum P.I.” star, Jay Hernandez, recently stated that he was confident that CBS would renew the series for a fifth season. “We’re golden. I think you could bank on that,” Hernandez declared. “The numbers are great, it travels well internationally… So yeah, I think we’re in good shape.”

Hernandez also stated that CBS executives were happy with the series. “They’re happy with the show. They loved this season, a lot of the stories they were really digging. And the episode I directed, they loved to the extent that I’ve already been asked to direct another one next season.”

“Magnum P.I.” reboot premiered in 2018. It follows an ex-Navy SEAL as he returns from Afghanistan. And he uses his military skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii. The show starred Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, and Zachary Knighton. Jay Hernandez previously announced he was grateful to direct the show’s season four finale.

“Tonight an episode of ‘Magnum P.I. is directed by a very grateful guy from LA,” Hernandez wrote on Instagram. “He watched the show as a child & never thought he’d get to play such an iconic character, let alone produce & direct. Thanks to everyone involved in making this happen.”

CBS Cancels Two Other Series, ‘Good Sam’ and ‘How We Roll’ After One Season Each

Along with “Magnum P.I.”, CBS also canceled two other series. “Good Sam,” starring Sophia Bush, and Pete Holmes’ “How We Roll” was axed by the network after one season each.

According to Variety, “Good Sam” was a medical drama series that followed Dr. Sam Griffith (played by Bush), who is a gifted heart surgeon. The series premiered in early 2022 on CBS as a midseason drama. It had an average 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.64 million total viewers.

While speaking to Parade, Bush stated that “Good Sam” brings a lot of joy and heart. “I think Sam is exactly the kind of woman that I always wanted to find in the pages of a script. She is dynamic and smart, and also fallible. She feels like a real human being that I want to hang out with, and I want to be friends with. I love that Sam isn’t ashamed of her capability, but is also always willing to learn more. I had such a blast playing her!”

Meanwhile, “How We Roll,” is based on professional bowl Tom Smallwood’s life. The series also premiered on CBS earlier this year as a midseason comedy. It averaged a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and had 4.4 million total viewers.