‘Magnum PI’ Reboot Saved With 2-Season Order From NBC

Rejoice, “Magnum PI” fans! Following CBS’ cancellation of the rebooted series, NBC has reportedly made a 2-season order.

According to Deadline, NBC ordered 20 new episodes of the series, which stars Jay Hernandez. The episodes will be split into two seasons, which will bring the rebooted show’s run to nearly 100 episodes.

However, the media outlet reports that in anticipation of the deal closing, CBS Studios did not extend the options of the cast, which expired at the end of Thursday (June 30th). The final stage of negotiations was done late that night. As agreements are being reached, the series’ cast is being picked up, with finalized deals for the new seasons.

Speaking out about the big news, “Magnum PI” star Jay Hernandez took to Twitter and wrote, “It was a bit circuitous but we did it! Your love [and] support helped get us over the finish line, thank you [and] thanks to NBC for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt!”

Deadline also revealed that after CBS’ surprising cancellation of “Magnum PI,” Universal Television quickly took action to find a new home for the action-packed series. NBC and USA were considered the prime contenders. NBC struck up a conversation until the network had the budget worked out. But negotiations were difficult due to attempts to trim the costs.

“Magnum PI” was one of the few series that CBS gave the ax to last month. Other series that didn’t make the network’s cut were “Good Sam,” starring Sophia Bush, and Pete Holmes’ “How We Roll.”

‘Magnum PI’ Star Jay Hernandez Admits He Never Thought He Would Be Playing the Series’ Lead

During a January 2020 interview with CBS Philly, Jay Hernandez opened up about taking on the role of “Magnum PI,” a character that Tom Selleck made popular in the 1980s. “I never thought I’d be playing this character,” Hernandez explained. “And [I] never thought there would be a reboot of this thing.”

Hernandez also said that prior to him getting to first explore the role, he caught an episode of “Magnum PI” with Tom Selleck. “In Hawaii with the beautiful backdrops with the mountains and the water and two to three months, I was doing the same exact thing.”

Hernandez went on to declare that his mother has never been more proud of him. However, he admitted that he almost quit acting prior to getting the role. “There was a time around 2014 or 2015 where I was like I’m done,” he explained. “Because I want to do other things. There was a lot of other things I still wanted to do. It was just before ‘Suicide Squad’ and I booked ‘Suicide Squad.’”

Hernandez stated that the film presented a lot of other opportunities and managed to pull him back in. “You have to be open to experiences and the shifting winds because they take along for the ride.”