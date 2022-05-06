‘Magnum PI’ Star Jay Hernandez Teases Magnum and Higgin’s Future Ahead of Season 4 Finale

As “Magnum PI” prepares for its season 4 finale, star of the hit TV series Jay Hernandez teases his Magnum and Perdita Weeks’ Juliet Higgin’s future.

While chatting with TV Insider, Jay Hernandez shares some details about the “Magnum PI” season finale. “Something always has to [happen]. You know, in my mind, they can’t end up together. Not yet. If they do, that means that’s the end of the show. That’s all I can [say].”

The “Magnum PI” star also then gives more of an inside look in the upcoming season finale. “Without giving away too much, I think you’re going to see… You’re going to get into Magnum’s perspective of it. Because throughout the course of this particular season, you know, Higgins is going through. She is talking about these dreams she’s having. There’s these dreams sequence shot that are really great. A lot of it has been from her perspective. But you’re kind of going to see Magnum’s side of it.”

“Magnum PI” season finale will air on Friday (May 6th). The episode is titled “Close to Home.” The renewal for the series has not been made official by CBS yet. The series premiered in September 2018 and now has four seasons and 75 episodes. Starring with Hernandez and Weeks on the series are Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang.

Jay Hernandez Talks Making Directorial Debut on ‘Magnum PI.’

Prior to making his directorial debut” on “Magnum PI” for the episode, “Shallow, Grave, Deep Water,” Jay Hernandez opened up about what it felt like to director the episode.

“In terms of directing, it was challenging because we had a lot of interesting, great locations,” Jay Hernandez recently told TV Insider. But they were kind of all over the island. And we had a lot of water work, which always presents challenges and always makes the days complicated to shoot, logistically.”

Jay Hernandez also stated that he and the “Magnum PI” crew were doing a lot of stuff on the surface of the water during the episode. However, he had to do some work in the water as well. “I had to go down under about 50 to 60 feet to get some stuff…. It was also tough because I had to try to focus on directing. But I was in every frame of the episode. I think there were maybe two very small scenes I was not in.”

While chatting about the “NCIS” cast and crew doing a crossover in Hawaii, Jay Hernandez discussed who he would have like to do a crossover with soon. “I don’t know. I mean, we did it with ‘Hawaii Five-O’ [in Season 2] and that was a lot of fun. But I don’t know how these worlds interact [these days]. So, I’m going to leave that up to the professionals.”

In regards to what the future will bring for “Magnum PI” and if season 5 is officially happening, Jay Hernandez added, “Oh, we’re good. We’re golden. I think you could bank on that.”