‘Magnum P.I.’ Stars React to News the Revival Has Been Saved

The cast of Magnum P.I., as well as their delighted fans, celebrated the news Friday that NBC saved the series after CBS abruptly canceled the show.

Jay Hernandez, who plays Thomas Magnum, even proclaimed that he was relocating his Aloha shirts, the ones he wore so well for the past four seasons. Hernandez retweeted a link to a breaking news story about the show, adding:

“It was a bit circuitous but we did it! Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! Ohana.”

Deadline reported late Thursday that NBC picked up Magnum P.I. with an order of 20 episodes spread out over two seasons. In contrast, at CBS, Magnum P.I. did 20 episodes for season four. NBC does have the option for more episodes, according to Deadline.

The season four finale ended with a romantic kind of cliffhanger. Magnum and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) finally acknowledged their feelings for one another. Then they kissed as the sun set on a wild day of action.

The kiss at the end of the Magnum P.I. season four finale. (CBS ©2022) .

One Change In Magnum P.I. Reboot — Higgins Is a Woman

Weeks, like Hernandez, was delighted that she’ll continue to play Higgins. She posted on Instagram “off to see the Ohana.” (Ohana means family in Hawaiian). But she offered no hints as to whether Higgins and Magnum really will get together.

Magnum P.I. was a reboot of the popular series from the 1980s. The original launched the career of Tom Selleck, making him one of the most recognizable faces in the country. But in bringing back this story about a private investigator/former Navy SEAL and his tight group of friends, CBS did some tweaks. Higgins in the original was a man named Jonathan, who watched over the Hawaiian estate, Robin’s Nest. The current Higgins goes by Juliet and is a former MI6 agent.

Meanwhile, Stephen Hill, who plays T.C., the helicopter pilot and former Marine, tweeted “aloha nui loa a hui hou.” That means very much love until we meet again.”

Tim Kang, who portrays detective Gordon “Gordo” Katumoto, thanked the passionate Magnum P.I. fans. “As I stated in a previous post, we couldn’t do Magnum P.I. without you all. Literally. Thank you.” His character spent the finale trying to find his ex-wife, who’d been kidnapped.

Zach Knighton, who portrays Rick, also thanked the fans. His character also had a memorable finale since his girlfriend had the couple’s baby. Of course, there were complications. After all, a finale can’t be a smooth one.

CBS took a risk by canceling Magnum P.I., its Friday lead-in to Blue Bloods. The series averaged 7.4 million viewers each episode. And the numbers made it the most popular series among the shows that got the boot. Among CBS shows, it ranked ninth in audience and 10th in the coveted 18 to 49 demo out of the 14 dramas.

Hernandez predicted weeks ago that Magnum P.I. would survive. So in hindsight, he was right.