‘Magnum P.I.’ Stars React to Show’s Cancelation

Following the news about the cancelation of the CBS network’s reboot of “Magnum P.I.,” stars of the series react to the unfortunate news.

In a Twitter post on Friday (May 13th), Jay Hernandez declared that all good things must come to an end. “We made memories I’ll be forever grateful for and thanks to each [and] every one of you for going on this wild ride with us. It’s all love. Until next time.”

“Magnum P.I.” star Perdita Weeks took to her Instagram account to speak about the show’s cancelation as well. “That’s Aloha from us at Magnum P.I. Huge thanks to everyone who made the wheels go around four years on the wildest ride of my life. Ohana forever. And cheers to the best investigative partner a gal could have asked for.”

As previously reported, “Magnum P.I.” was hit with the cancelation after four seasons. The rebooted series had an average of 7.4 million total weekly viewers and a 0.7 demo rating. Hernandez did reassure fans that CBS was going to renew the series. “Yeah, it’s solid. The numbers are great, it travels well internationally…. So yeah, I think we’re in good shape. And you know what, they’re happy with the show. They loved this season, a lot of the stories they were really digging. And the episode I directed, they loved to the extent that I’ve already been asked to direct another one next season.”

Hernandez previously wrote on Instagram about directing “Magnum P.I.’s” final fourth season episode. “Thanks to everyone involved in making this happen, the cast & crew work their asses off to make these shows. I got to direct one of my oldest friends in the biz @domenicklombardozzi , didn’t sleep for about a month, swam with a pod of dolphins under the ocean & got Covid all in one episode! Enjoy.”

Jay Hernandez Revealed the Significance of the ‘Magnum P.I.’ Reboot

Variety reported in 2018 that Jay Hernandez spoke about the significance of the “Magnum P.I.” reboot. “There’s a lot of negativity attached to people of color, so it’s really wonderful and bold and special to have this opportunity to put that imagery to tell stories and to be on TV and to have something up there that is in very stark contrast to a lot of what we’re absorbing on a subconscious level.”

In the “Magnum P.I.” reboot, the show followed an ex-Navy SEAL who returns from Afghanistan and uses his military skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii. Along with Hernandez and Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim King starred in the series. “Magnum P.I.” premiered in September 2018 and its pilot was directed by Justin Lin. The show has a total of 76 episodes.