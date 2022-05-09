‘Magnum PI’: When Fans Can Expect to Know if the Show Is Coming Back for Season 5

From 1980 to 1988, Tom Selleck dazzled audiences across the country as Thomas Magnum, a private investigator living in Oahu, Hawaii in the now-iconic series Magnum PI. Tom Selleck’s Thomas Magnum was so iconic, in fact, that even though opportunities to reboot the crime drama were plenty, the franchise laid dormant for three decades.

Thirty years later, in 2018, a Magnum PI remake finally hit the small screen. This time, with Bad Moms star Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum. As with any remake of a beloved classic, the series received mixed reviews. However, critics described it as a “slick, easy-to-watch take on an action-adventure classic,” many adding that the series had promise.

Though it wasn’t universally loved, both critics and audiences alike enjoyed Jay Hernandez’s performance. And there was enough to like about the show that, four years later, the Magnum PI remake finished its 4th season.

Now, however, fans of the new Magnum PI are beginning to panic, as the show has yet to be renewed for a Season 5. The Season 4 finale aired on Friday with nearly 5 million total viewers and teased a long-awaited romance between Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins, who share a kiss before the screen fades to black.

‘Magnum PI’ Star Jay Hernandez Says the Odds Are Good for Season 5

With the series in limbo, fans are justified in their worries. However, the series’ star claims that they have nothing to fear. CBS remains tight-lipped about Magnum PI Season 5, but Jay Hernandez isn’t worried in the slightest. In an interview with TV Line, Hernandez said that the future is bright for Magnum PI.

“We’re golden, I think you could bank on [Season 5],” Hernandez explained. “The numbers are great, it travels well internationally… So yeah, I think we’re in good shape. And you know what, [CBS is] happy with the show. They loved this season, a lot of the stories they were really digging. And the episode I directed, they loved to the extent that I’ve already been asked to direct another one next season.”

It isn’t all good news, however, as Hernandez was sure to temper fans’ expectations in terms of a full-blown romance between Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins. The Magnum PI star doesn’t see a relationship until “the end of the show. Not the end of the season, but the end of the entire show.”

In Jay Hernandez’s mind, Magnum PI relies on the “will they, won’t they” storyline too heavily to bring it to a conclusion so soon. “I don’t think it’s going to happen anytime soon,” Hernandez said. “I think that tension and the dynamic between Higgins and Magnum is a big part of why the show works. And if you take that away and they become a couple, the show loses a lot.”