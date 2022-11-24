Mariah Carey Ripped for ‘Blatant Lip-Syncing’ on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Mariah Carey has become a holiday tradition over the years. The first few notes of the songstress’s All I Want For Christmas Is You seems to be universally known. Some love it…some hate it. Few would argue, however, that this tune is a big part of the Christmas season these days.

So, many fans of the legendary pop music hitmaker were excited to see the songstress perform the hit in another holiday tradition today, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. However, fans are blasting Mariah Carey now accusing the singer of “blatant lip-syncing”. Something that isn’t new to Carey either. She made headlines for her disastrous lip-syncing performance during a 2016 New Year’s Eve performance.

Mariah Carey Fans Blast The Singer For Unconvincing Lip-Synching Performance

It’s been years since the award-winning artist gave us a live performance featuring her trademark multi-octave voice. And, Mariah Carey was pure glamour as she stepped onto Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float this morning. However, fans weren’t so sure about the authenticity of her performance during the event.

Some call the star the “Queen of Christmas” since her 1994 holiday release became one of the most popular holiday songs in recent years. However, some viewers that hoped to catch her performance during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade have different thoughts on this matter, many pointing out that Mariah Carey isn’t even singing the vocals for the performance.

“Mariah Carey lip-syncing always SENDS me cuz it’s so blatant,” one fan writes about the performance.

“Like she doesn’t even try to hide it,” the commenter continues. Another comment calls out the lip-synching by pointing out the easy job Carey had during the performance.

“I wish I could get paid to stand and look cute lip-syncing like Mariah Carey,” the message notes. “That chick sang not one note.”

“And here she is ladies and gentlemen! The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey,” another writes. “And yeah, I think she’s lip synching.” Of course, some fans couldn’t help but mock Carey’s history with lip-synching issues.

“Mariah Carey is lip-syncing. What a shock,” they post. Another fan comments, “What a great performance from #MariahCarey, totally live!! Lol!”