Mariah Carey’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance Leaves Fans Highly Concerned

Moments after Mariah Carey took to the stage to perform at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, fans had some thoughts (and somewhat concerns) about the music icon’s appearance.

During her time on the stage, Mariah Carey closed out the well-known holiday even with her hit song All I Want For Christmas Is You. However, fans noticed that the pop songstress was actually looking terrified. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the performance.

“Also Mariah Carey looked terrified and or animatronic in that parade at the end,” a fan shared. “Hope she’s okay wherever they’re keeping the real Mariah.”

Another fan then asked, “Is Mariah Carey ok?? She just stood there… like literally did not move!!! I’m confused & truly hope she’s ok. I get that they are all lip-syncing. Just hope she’s.. ok!?!?!”

Prior to the big event, Carey took to her Instagram to gush about performing. “My childhood dream is coming to life! I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!”

Mariah Carey Loses Legal Battle For ‘Queen of Christmas’ Title

NPR reported last week that Mariah Carey is not allowed to go by the Queen of Christmas after she lost her trademark bid. The media outlet shared that Carey had sought to make her reign official by filing a petition to trademark the title of Queen of Christmas. This is so that no one else can claim the title.

However, Carey went up against Darlene Love, who stated that David Letterman made her Queen of Christmas nearly 30 years ago. Elizabeth Chan also describes herself as “music’s only full-time Christmas singer-songwriter.”

Chan also filed a motion in opposition to Carey’s request earlier this year. She said that she had repeatedly been named Queen of Christmas. She also used the brand Prince of Christmas for her young daughter.

Trial Trademark and Appeal Board made the official decision to reject Carey’s trademark request. Although she hasn’t discussed her recent legal setback with the title, She did recently tell Dolly Parton that she was happy to be second in line to her. She also dubbed Parton “The Queen of the World, The Queen of Christmas, The Queen of Mine!!”