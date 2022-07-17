‘Married…With Children’ Reboot Includes One Major Change

After a 25-year hiatus, Married…With Children is coming back to primetime TV. But this time, the characters will look a little different. And we don’t mean older.

When the lewd and crude series debuted in 1987, it was Fox’s first primetime series. The network was just getting its start, and the story of about a grumpy shoe salesman and his off-color suburban family catapulted Fox to the same caliber as NBC, ABC, and CBS.

Nonetheless, the network made the terrible choice of abruptly canceling the show after 11 years without even giving it a finale. Still, the series holds a 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and multiple publications have dubbed it one of the best sitcoms to ever air.

So, the creators are finally picking the unfinished story back up. However, they’re following in the footsteps of Golden Girls 3033 and going animated.

That’s right, Al, Peg, Kelly, and Bud will return to television as cartoon characters. And all the original stars will lend their voices to the project.

Here’s Why an Animated ‘Married…With Children’ Reboot Makes Sense

Upon the news of the revival, fans of the original Married…With Children had mixed feelings about the changeup. It’s hard to envision their favorite family as drawings and even harder to connect with them in the same way. But in reality, the concept isn’t horrible.

With over two decades passed, it would be hard to follow the same storyline that the OG show did. In reality, Peg and Al would be retired. And their kids would likely be out of the house with spouses or former spouses and kids of their own. Though having Bud camping out in the basement wouldn’t be unbelievable.

Because the series wasn’t exactly serious or wholesome in nature, it would be difficult to give the characters more depth or introduce new people to the story. In fact, when the producers tried bringing a new boy, seven, into the family during the first run, fans screamed for him to go away. So they wrote him out of the show as though he never existed.

And in reality, the plot was more akin to animated shows like Family Guy or The Simpsons to begin with. And with today’s content standards, adult cartoons are more likely to get away with the politically incorrect humor that made Married…With Children famous in the 80s and 90s.

The series also stands a better chance of lasting in an animated format because nearly all of the original actors have moved on to become highly successful. And filming a cartoon is far less time-consuming than filming a live-action sitcom.

There is no news on when Married…With Children will premiere. Currently, the creators are busy pitching the concept to streamers and networks. But with the actors signed on to the project, the process is bound to move quickly.