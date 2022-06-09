‘Married…With Children’: See the Cast 25 Years Since Show Wrapped Up

Thirty-five years ago, on April 5, 1987, we were first introduced to the loveable cast from the TV show, “Married With Children.” Nearly a decade later, the show went off the air. So what is the cast up to after all these years?

We were first introduced to Ed O’Neill as Al Bundy, Katey Sagal as Peggy Bundy, and Christina Applegate and David Faustino as their children, Kelly and Bud. Amanda Bearse and David Garrison also played their neighbors until Ted McGinley replaced Garrison as Bearse’s on-screen husband.

During Ed O’Neill’s time on the show, he won four Screen Actors Guild Awards alongside the rest of the ensemble. In May, he was cast in the upcoming FX limited series “The Sterling Affairs.” He’s set to play ousted former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

As for Katey Sagal, she starred as Cate Hennessy on the ABC show 8 Simple Rules from 2002 and 2005. She snagged her first Golden Globe Award in 2011 for her performance in the FX series Sons of Anarchy.

Recently, she starred as Annie “Rebel” Bello in ABC’s “Rebel.” She’s also set to reprise her role as the voice of Leela in the “Futurama” reboot.

Former ‘Married With Children’ star diagnosed with MS

Christina Applegate is the star and EP for Netflix’s “Dead to Me.” She plays widow Jen Harding in the dramedy. Speaking of, her former TV mom, Katey Sagal, got to work with her last year on “Dead to Me.”

She’s since won nominations at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards for her role. In addition, in 2021, she revealed she had recently been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

As for Davis Faustino, he had a brief role on “The Young and the Restless” in 2017. He has done voice acting for shows like The Legend of Korra,” “Winx Club,” and “Dragons: Race to the Edge.”

In May, he attended the Race To Erase MS Gala. He said that Applegate has been “pushing through” her “challenging” first year since receiving her diagnosis.

Amanda Bearse appeared in the new rom-com Bros, playing the mother of Luke Macfarlane’s character. Previously in 2018, she directed the off-Broadway play Party Face.

As for David Garrison, he’s held several guest spots on shows. You may have seen him in shows like “The Good Wife,” “30 Rock,” “Madam Secretary,” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” He’s also made appearances in Broadway shows such as Wicked, The Visit, and The Great Society.

Ted McGinley’s recent roles include a recurring role on the Netflix series “No Good Nick.” He also starred in the Lifetime miniseries “Keeping Up With the Joneses.”

In 2007, he held a brief stint on Dancing With the Stars. Unfortunately, he was the second celebrity to get eliminated from the seventh season.