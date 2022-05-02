‘Maury’ Fans Distraught Series Is Ending After 31-Season Run

Following the news that Maury Povich’s hit self-titled TV series will be ending after 31 season runs, fans are reportedly distraught due to the show’s popularity through the years.

According to Deadline, NBCUniversal confirmed that the TV series “Maury” is going to officially after the current season. This was notably a mutual decision between the studio and Maury Povich. Tracie Wilson, EVP of NBCUniversal Syndication, released a statement to the media outlet. “Maury and I decided two years ago that this season Ould be the farewell season for the show. And while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course.”

Wilson also declared that Povich is a television icon and pop-culture legend. “We couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career.”

“Maury” first premiered in 1991 as “The Maury Povich Show,” but unofficially began using the title “Maury” in the 1995-1996 season. The show is known for its interesting approaches to confirming the results of paternity tests and if someone failed lie detector tests. NBC Universal stated, “The show has thousands of lively, entertaining and dramatic episodes that will continue to be successful in daytime for years to come.”

PopCulture revealed that many viewers of “Maury” are speaking out against the TV series coming to an end. One fan wrote, “It was one of my dreams to be in the studio audience of the ‘Maury’ show and now it’s all gone. All my dreams vanished. Wtf man?!? I’ve had so many dreams dashed and this… I can’t anymore.”

Another fan of the show further wrote, “I don’t want to live in a world where we don’t know who’s the father or if someone failed the lie detector test.”

Maury Povich Talks the End of His Long-Running TV Series

Deadline also revealed that Maury Povich shared his thoughts about the series coming to an end. “Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my the NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show. Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members. Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal.”

Maury Povich went on to declare that he is so proud of his relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the TV series. “But as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ ‘Enough already!’”

It has been reported that original episodes of “Maury” will still run through to September 2022. From there, reruns of the series will air in syndication. Along with “Maury” other daytime shows ending are “The Nick Cannon Show,” “Judge Jerry,” and “The Wendy Williams Show.”