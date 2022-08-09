‘Mayans M.C.’ Cast Opens Up About Major Changes Following Season 4

After an explosive season 4 finale, cast members of Mayans M.C. give their thoughts on what they want to see in the 5th season. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Sarah Bolger (Emily Galindo), JD Pardo (EZ Reyes), Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes), and Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo) opened up about the upcoming season of the popular tv series.

EZ shocked everyone in the finale when he ousted Alvarez as club president and took his place. A final, tense exchange between EZ and Angel ended with an ominous statement. “If you are not on this train, please walk away, or it’ll run right over you,” EZ says. “Is that a threat?”, Angel asks. The question is left hanging without an answer. “That scene where the two brothers are just looking at each other in the most honest way, it feels like a palpable change in the tone of the show,” Bolger said about the scene. “I feel that episode really tonally changed both the brothers’ relationships and all the relationships.”

In regards to future episodes, Cardenas would like to have Angel explore life outside of the Mayans M.C. “He’s envisioning a life for himself outside of it, and he’s envisioning a life for his family outside of it, and I think the potential is enticing for him,” the actor said. “It’s a struggle seeing where he wants to go and where his brother is at right now.”

The Cast of Mayans M.C. reflect on season 4 shake-ups

For Emily, the episode was a disaster in the making. After fleeing Miguel in the Season 3 finale, she found herself under his ominous power once again when he phoned her from her sister’s phone, accompanied by her young son Cristobal. According to their talk, Emily assumed that her sister was dead. Season 5 might show more.

“Emily Galindo has already gone through great loss in her life,” Sarah Bolger said of her character. “To a degree, Emily Galindo lost herself. For three seasons, you saw her as a particular person, and that has been shed in Season 4, so the fact that there’s a chance of her losing her sister — and losing her child, essentially in all one episode — is devastating.”

Meanwhile, JD Pardo believes EZ is coming out on top in Mayans M.C. due to some calculated moves. “What’s fascinating is they keep saying that war is coming, but what EZ sees is that the war is here. Everyone is getting picked off. This war with the sons is already started,” Pardo said. “At this point, it’s really about survival, and that’s what EZ knows because he spent 10 years in prison. He’s been able to … see a few steps ahead. I think that a lot of times, there are people around that don’t really see it or understand it, and sometimes that’s what leaders are. They have to commit to something with integrity for everybody’s sake.”