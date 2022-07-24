‘Mayans MC’ Officially Renewed for Season 5 at FX

Mayans MC fans had been wondering when news about Season 5 would be revealed. However, fans can now rest assured: the series will return to FX for a fifth season, TVLine reports.

The news was revealed during San Diego Comic-Con during the show’s panel there.

“The Mayans have battled for respect, territory and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under EZ’s newly claimed leadership,” said president of Original Programming, FX Entertainment Nick Grad in a statement. “[Co-creator] Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season.”

Co-creator of Mayans MC Elgin James shared his thoughts in a statement. “20th is my home. Dana, Karey and Jane are family who’ve always championed, supported, and challenged me to get the best out of myself. I’m so incredibly grateful to them and to all of the 20th team. I can’t wait to see what we’re able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between, have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen.”

He then went on to thank a few partners. “I’m deeply indebted to John, Eric, Nick and all of FX (particularly Colette Wilson who’s been in the trenches with us from day one) for allowing us to continue to explore and create.”

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff ‘Mayans MC’

Mayans MC is a spinoff of Sons of Anarchy (2008-2014). The series takes place in that fictional universe. Mayans MC centers on the Santo Padre charter of the titular biker gang.

It takes place two-and-a-half years after the events of Sons of Anarchy. It occurs hundreds of miles away in the fictional California border town of Santo Padre. The series focuses on Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the charter of the Mayans M.C. based on the U.S.–Mexico border.

EZ is the intelligent son of a proud Mexican family. His family’s American dream was ruined by cartel violence. Now, his desire for vengeance drives him toward an unintended and inescapably violent life.

In the June 14 season finale, EZ invoked a years-old club rule allowing him to overthrow sitting president Marcus Alvarez. Then, EZ named himself the new president with Bishop as his VP. This stunning revelation wasn’t all. Then, he announces his desire to strike up a deal with Soledad, one of the drug lords. However, EZ doesn’t know that an unknown arsonist burned down Soledad’s stash warehouse with her entire supply.