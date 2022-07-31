‘Mayans M.C.’: What to Know About the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff’s Season 5

Details about season 5 of Mayans M.C. are coming in, so let’s see what’s in store for the next chapter of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff. FX recently confirmed we were getting another season of the outlaw biker series. While Sons of Anarchy is already considered classic tv by fans, this sequel is setting up its own legacy. The spinoff is about the Santo Padre charter of the Mayans biker club. It focuses on the relationship between members and brothers Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas).

In September of 2018, Mayans M.C. debuted on FX, with Kurt Sutter and Elgin James serving as co-creators and co-executive producers. The series is set in the same universe as Sons of Anarchy, with appearances by prior cast members. Fan favorite Kim Coates made a long-awaited appearance this past season. Setting the series in a made-up city on the U.S.-Mexico border was a good story choice. It has allowed Mayans M.C. to include elements involving Mexican drug cartels, while also keeping aspects from Sons of Anarchy.

EZ began working with the Mayans M.C. as a prospect after being released from jail. Of course, the character and drama have evolved over four seasons. The fourth season of Mayans M.C. built up to a potentially combustible fifth with a huge cliffhanger. On June 15, 2022, the season 4 finale aired. It left fans of the show eager for information on what would come next.

More Mayans M.C. details via Comic-Con

Recently at San Diego Comic-Con, a screening of Mayans M.C. and a panel with the show’s main actors and creatives took place. This was when Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX, revealed that Mayans M.C. was renewed for a fifth season. After the cliffhangers in the final episode of the season, this may have appeared to be a foregone conclusion. However, the news of another season is good news for fans anticipating the conclusion of the narrative. Co-creator Elgin James has also signed a new multi-year contract with 20th Television, a Disney Television Studios subsidiary.

It appears very likely that Pardo and Cardenas will reprise their roles in Mayans M.C. Season 5. With Bishop moving to vice president of the Santo Padre charter, Michael Irby is expected back. Danny Pino, Sarah Bolger, Emilio Rivera, and Edward James Olmos should all return in some capacity. Richard Cabral is unlikely to return, with the exception of flashbacks, following his death in season 4.

EZ invoked a club rule in the June 14 season finale to remove and replace Santo Padre’s incumbent president. The dark path EZ took in the second half of season 4 began with deciding to murder his ex-girlfriend. Part of it was his belief that the Mayans should establish a business relationship with drug queenpin Soledad. However, the arson of a warehouse containing a huge heroin reserve has complicated things. The Mayans will also most likely start a war with the Sons of Anarchy following many conflicts in season 4.