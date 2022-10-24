Mayim Bialik’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Halts Production in Wake of Leslie Jordan’s Death

The Call Me Kat family is mourning the death of Leslie Jordan, who died in a car accident on Monday at age 67. TVLine reports that production for the Fox TV comedy’s third season will be postponed after Jordan’s death. At the time of his death, Jordan had completed filming nine episodes of Season 3 (four of which have aired).

Jim Parsons, one of the executive producers of Call Me Kat, took to Instagram to comment on Jordan’s death. “If Leslie touched your life in any way, from near or far, you were never the same. Leslie was both a man of the earth and an absolute angel. He was funny as hell and had a depth of emotion that made everyone around him feel loved. I am shocked and sad beyond words to learn of his death, but I am equally filled with immense gratitude at having crossed his path on his journey. Rest in peace, you good, good man.”

Fans offered their gratitude under the social media post. Leslie Jordan became a viral sensation on Instagram during the 2020 lockdown. People loved his wit and fun attitude while coping with isolation.

The studios behind Call Me Kat release statements on Leslie Jordan’s Death

Leslie Jordan played cafe baker Phil on the show Call Me Kat. Fans noted the chemistry he had with the series lead Mayim Bialik. November 10th’s episode was set to introduce his character’s love interest, Jalen (guest star John Griffin).

On Monday, while driving in Los Angeles, Jordan is suspected to have had a medical emergency that resulted in a fatal car accident.

A representative for the Fox Network expressed their shock at Jordan’s sudden death. “We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan,” the rep said in a statement. “Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award-winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear.”

Warner Bros. Television, the studio that created Call Me Kat, shared its own statement. “[We are] devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans at this time.”