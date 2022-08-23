Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige

They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky.

According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.

Earlier this month, Ryan Seacrest spoke about his personal life and hinted at his romance with the model. “I’m happy,” he declared. “I’m happy in the present moment.”

Along with capturing Ryan Seacrest’s heart, Petcosky also received the “seal of approval” from Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa. While speaking about meeting the model for the first time, Ripa described her as the most exciting guest to come to the birthday party of Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos.

“Kelly said, ‘We’re all happy you’re here and that you exist because we weren’t sure there was somebody,” Ryan Seacrest recalled. Ripa then replied, “We were starting to be like, ‘Maybe he doesn’t have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?”

Ripa went on to add that she will go into seclusion if Ryan Seacrest ends things with the model. “That’s exactly what she said to her,” Seacrest stated. “I said, ‘That’s a compliment.’”

Ryan Seacrest Hinted About Future Plans With Aubrey Paige

During a December 2021 interview with WSJ, Ryan Seacrest revealed how much he wants children and how he’s been thinking more about the future since meeting Aubrey Paige.

“I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life,” Ryan Seacrest further explained. “I do want to have kids. But I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age.”

Ryan Seacrest also noted that in the last year that it became clear to him that he does want a family. “I want to be available and present,” he added. However, eight months after the interview, Seacrest did admit that he’s not exactly rushing when it comes to marriage and having children. “I don’t think about anything else. Why push it? I think having kids at the right time would be great.”

Ryan Seacrest then said that he’s pretty busy with his work schedules. This causes a major impact in his personal life. He even admitted that his mother, Connie, doesn’t have much hope for getting grandchildren from him. “She’s given up on me,” he went on to add.