Meet Rob Lowe’s Wife: The Woman Who ‘Saved’ the ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor’s Life

Rob Lowe, the captain on 9-1-1: Lone Star, recently proved how devoted he still is to his wife. And he answered the question as to what to get someone for a 31st wedding anniversary.

It’s this, all this. Gushy words from the heart posted on Instagram. After all, Rob Lowe said Sheryl Berkoff saved his life. So Lowe wrote to his wife to celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary: “Happy 31st Anniversary, baby. Your love has made my world. You are as beautiful, knowledgeable, fascinating, kind, and hilarious as you were so many glorious years ago. Partners in love for life!!”

There is no traditional gift for a 31st anniversary. So our 9-1-1: Lone Star captain created his own unique present. The Knot says another idea is to give your loved one a timepiece. Well, words like this are timeless.

Love didn’t immediately start to percolate when these two met on a blind date in 1983. At about the same time, Lowe’s acting career was beginning to escalate. He appeared in The Outsiders and the TV movie Thursday’s Child. Then came St. Elmo’s Fire, which placed Rob Lowe right in the middle of Hollywood’s “Brat Pack.” He dated a string of beautiful, famous women, including Winona Ryder, Janice Dickinson, Fawn Hall, and Marlee Matlin. Lowe even went out with Princess Stephanie of Monaco at about the same time he was with Melissa Gilbert. He and Gilbert dated for much of the decade, but Lowe lived down to his reputation as a Hollywood bad boy.

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff rekindled their relationship in 1989, when he was starring in Bad Influence. Sheryl was one of the top makeup artists in Hollywood with a long list of famous friends. She even dated Keanu Reeves. But yes, she turned out to be a good influence on her future husband.

Rob Lowe turned his life around when he began dating girlfriend Sheryl Berkoff. In this photo, they attended the premiere of the movie “Wild at Heart” in 1990. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

After he began dating Sheryl, Lowe sought help for his addictions to drug and alcohol.

“I had the feeling that if I was ever going to be able to make it work with anybody, it was Sheryl,” Rob Lowe told People magazine. “Alcohol and drugs were only going to make that next to impossible.”

He credits Sheryl with saving his life. “Listen, she may have saved my life, really. I mean, she met me when I was at the end of my ’80s run of wild boy craziness and she was worth changing my life for,” Rob Lowe told Entertainment Tonight.

“And so I am really lucky that that happened to me. Maybe I had changed it on my own, maybe, but it’s a big maybe. And just when I met her, I knew that if I could not make it with her, I definitely could not make it work with anyone else.”

Rob and Sheryl are the parents to two sons, Matthew and John Owen. Sheryl now is a successful fine jewelry designer. Lowe even cross promotes some of her jewelry when he makes appearances.

And Sheryl also gave her husband so much gushy love on her Instagram page. She wrote this to her husband: “Love is always (heart emoji). Celebrating 31 years. Blessed and grateful. Happy Anniversary xoxo Rob Lowe. “