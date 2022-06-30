Meredith Vieira Speaks Out About Returning to ‘The View’: ‘Sounds Like a Prison Term’

If you are looking for former host Meredith Vieira to return to ABC’s The View, then don’t mark your scorecards as a “Yes” for her. Vieira was on the talk show from 1997 through 2006 and was the show’s moderator. But now, she doesn’t seem like she’ll be going back anytime soon.

“You know, there’s a time for everything, I like to say, and I kinda did my time,” Vieira said in an interview, according to People. Jokingly, she said, “That sounds like a prison term, actually. I did nine years and I loved it. The show has evolved and it’s a different show and I think it’s fantastic.” But Vieira was happy to be working on a project at its inception. She would say that it was “so great to be on the ground floor of something.” Vieira considered it a way to form a bond with others while creating this together as a group.

Meredith Vieira of ‘The View’ Recalled How Show Was Building Its Audience

In the interview with E’s Daily Pop, Vieira would remember how the show and its new hosts were building an audience. Yes, the show had Barbara Walters in its corner. She would add that if Walters was not there, then the show probably would have been canceled. But it was having Walters there that proved to be a winning card in the show’s ability to stay on ABC. Vieira said that they didn’t really know who was in their audience for the show’s first year. She would recall how some of them got there.

“They would bus them in wherever they could find them,” Vieira said. “I think they were dragging them off the street! Lots of people with oxygen tanks. We would go, ‘Where did they get them from?’ Or people who did not speak English who were obviously on a tour of New York, and they loaded them on a bus. I don’t know if they told them what they were gonna go see.”

A lot of attention remains on The View with hosts like Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. Did you know that Behar is one of the show’s original panelists? She remains, as far as on-air talent, the lone connection to its start. Walters began getting notoriety for her work on the NBC morning show Today. Yet many people also remember her from primetime interviews with stars and celebrities like Johnny Carson and others. Vieira herself also was a reporter before signing on with the talk show. The View can be seen Monday through Friday in the mornings on ABC.