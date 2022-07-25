Michael Strahan Shocks Viewers With Wild Comment During Ken Jennings Segment on ‘The $100,00 Pyramid’

Michael Strahan has been everywhere the last few years, hosting a variety of programs and events including the popular morning news show Good Morning America. And, the former footballer doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all, either! Most recently, Strahan has taken on a hosting role on the updated TV game show The $100,000 Pyramid on which Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings was recently guesting.

With his talent for banter, strong screen presence, and spot-on sense of humor Michael Strahan is no doubt one of TV’s most beloved personalities. However, the host shocked fans recently when he made a wild comment directed towards Ken Jennings during the Sunday, July 24 episode of Pyramid.

Ken Jennings Gets Risqué In Recent Appearance On The $100,000 Pyramid

During Sunday night’s episode of The $100,000 Pyramid longtime Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings made an appearance, leading to a hilarious – but decidedly risqué moment on the popular game show, per The Sun. And, during this risqué Pyramid moment, Jennings became the butt of one of Strahan’s jokes. A joke that did not land well as far as fans are concerned. During this recent episode, Jennings was going toe-to-toe with television host Ross Matthews when the topic turned to “orgies.”

Now, the goal of Pyramid has contestants working with their celebrity partners during each round. The goal is to guess the word or phrase based on the clues given by the game partner. The more clues a contestant solves, the more money they win.

“A bunch of people to get it together having sex,” was the clue given to Jennings during last night’s episode. It was Jennings’ job to guess the word.

“An orgy!” Jennings replies, clearly excited with his guess. The Jeopardy! GOAT then leans over to high-five his game partner.

Michael Strahan’s Remarks Didn’t Sit Too Well On Last Night’s The $100,000 Pyramid

Ken Jennings was on fire during the Sunday episode of The $100,000 Pyramid. However, host Michael Strahan tossed a bit of shade towards his fellow game show host, teasing Jennings for his post-guess high five.

“I’ve heard,” Strahan quips after Jennings successfully figures out the word.

“I’m still trippin’ off the high five after you got the last one right,” Strahan continues with a laugh.

Jennings Is Getting Smurfy As He Jokes About Fulfilling His Lifelong Home Remodel Dream

Ken Jennings is known as one of Jeopardy!’s most successful players of all time. However, Jennings is also known for his hilarious tweets. And, recently, the Jeopardy! GOAT shares with his Twitter fans a recent home remodel that has “fulfilled” his lifelong dream. And, it’s a “smurfy” look, that’s for sure!

Finally fulfilled a lifelong dream with our home remodel. pic.twitter.com/8PCIR2zV76 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 18, 2022

“Finally fulfilled a lifelong dream with our home remodel,” Ken Jennings says in his recent Twitter post. The tweet includes a photo of a door that is adorned with a cartoon of Lazy Smurf. Above Lazy Smurf is a section that reads “Smurf Room.” Now we are just waiting to see what is inside this smurf room!

Sarah Larson, a staff writer at The New Yorker, replies to Ken Jennings’ post writing “Glad it’s not Jokey Smurf, who seems dangerous.” Jennings replies with a quippish “I’m going to become the Jokey Smurf.”