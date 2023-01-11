Michael Strahan’s ‘Good Morning America’ Replacement Host Revealed

Stepping into Michael Strahan’s spot on the popular ABC morning news show, Good Morning America isn’t an easy gig. The energetic TV news host and former footballer is a morning show favorite across the board. However, it seems, Michael Strahan’s host is fitting right in with Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Michael Strahan’s Replacement Is Revealed After The Host Announces A Short Break From Good Morning America

So far, it is unknown what is prompting Michael Strahan to take his break from Good Morning America at this point. However, fans of the morning news show won’t be disappointed in Strahan’s absence as a familiar face, Cecilia Vega, is stepping into Strahan’s spot. Cecilia Vega has stepped in as a Good Morning America guest host multiple times in recent years.

Cecilia Vega and Michael Strahan cohost an episode of the popular news show, Good Morning America. Vega will be stepping in as Strahan’s replacement as the former footballer takes a break from his hosting duties. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

This isn’t Cecilia Vega’s first time on the ABC morning news show. The reporter and host often steps onto the Good Morning America stage. Most of these appearances come as Vega fills in for any one of the regular anchors is taking a break. Vega also appears on the morning news program serving as ABC’s Chief White House Correspondent.

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan’s Daughter Spills The Tea On Her Dad’s Singing Voice In Hilarious Exchange

Recently, Isabella Strahan joined her father behind the scenes during a QVC appearance. Things were getting intense as Michael Strahan was behind the scenes at QVC as the longtime host and football hall of fame was selling his new ath-leisure clothing line.

During the wait, the hosts spoke with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, Isabella asking the girl who is the better singer, her dad or the girls.

“If you don’t get this one right, I’ll truly be disappointed,” said Strahan quips, teasing his daughter.

But Isabella wasn’t about to name her famous father. Instead, she named her twin sister, Sophia as the one with the best voice. Of course, Strahan had to show off his voice after the call was made, showing off his best show-tune voice.

“Have you heard me sing a little ditty,” the morning show host asks. “Listen to this voice.”

Sophia couldn’t help but get a little burn in right there, telling her famous father that his impromptu performance was “a little pitchy.”