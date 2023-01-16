Mike Rowe Reveals All-Time ‘Dirtiest’ Episode of ‘Dirty Jobs’

Mike Rowe’s hit show Dirty Jobs has lived up to its name on dozens of occasions. But tonight’s episode far exceeded the filthiness of all the others. It was so bad, in fact, that Rowe thought it deserved a special call-out on social media.

“In anticipation of the question I know I’m going to get after tonight’s episode, the answer is…yes – this is in fact the dirtiest episode of Dirty Jobs ever filmed,” he wrote.

In the past, Rowe has moonlighted in many disgusting careers. And some of them were so gross that some fans had to watch with one eye closed. Some of the most notable jobs included a sewer inspector, where he trekked through actual feces, and a snake researcher, which showed Rowe squeezing vomit out of serpents. He once even worked as a cow inseminator, meaning he manually impregnated females.

Tonight’s episode wasn’t the same kind of gross, however. It was actually just incredibly dirty. Rowe found himself surrounded by and covered with so much dirt and residue that even he was impressed.

As he shared, the installment wasn’t “the grossest, or the slimiest, or the most disgusting, or the most dangerous – but definitely the dirtiest. Longtime fans of the show will recall various adventures in coal mines, mud pits, and various dirt sterilization operations, and wonder if perhaps I’m overstating things. I’m not. These two segments combined, take the cake.”

Mike Rowe Worked in an Asphalt Baghouse and Then Headed to a Fertilizer Plant

The show opened with Mike Rowe working for Blythe Brothers Asphalt in Tennessee. The owners invited him to clean their Baghouse, which filters pollutants from the job, on a Sunday morning, “the only day the plant shuts down.”

“The amount of dirt in the Baghouse is unimaginable. It’s the same amount of dirt that would be spewed into the air during the asphalt-making process,” he wrote. “But for the aforementioned bags in the aforementioned house, which I was honored to replace on this particular Sunday morning with Cecil, Red, and Andrew. It was like going to church, only dirtier. A lot dirtier.”

Along with the post, Mike Rowe posted several photos from the Dirty Job. In them, he’s covered in white-ish gray ash from head to toe. He also posted pictures of himself following the second gig of the day, and it proved to be even filthier.



“Then it’s over to Oklahoma to save the planet with the mad scientists at BioChar Now,” he continued. “BioChar is what you get when you turn wood into pure carbon. It’s an incredible fertilizer, with all kinds of additional applications and positive implications for the planet. There’s a lot of science in this segment and a lot of revolutionary breakthroughs.”

Working at BioChar topped Rowe in a fine, jet-black powder on his face, arms, and clothing.

“Big thanks to Ben, Layne, Caleb, and Dylan for helping prove once again, that cleaning up the environment is a dirty job,” he concluded.

The episodes dropped on the Discovery Channel tonight (Jan. 15) at 8 pm. If you missed it, you can stream it on Discovery + with a subscription tomorrow.