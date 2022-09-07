‘Monarch’s Susan Sarandon Says ‘Smoking a Joint With Willie Nelson’ Is Closest She Came to Country Music Before Show

Susan Sarandon is a veteran actress, but she admits that the Country Music world was far off her radar before filming her new TV show. The new show in question is Monarch, which producers are calling “Empire meets Succession“, reports Deadline. Sarandon plays Dottie Cantrell Roman, who is the matriarch of the country music dynasty. She’s married to Albie, who is played by Trace Adkins.

“I just go where the fun is, where I haven’t been before,” Susan Sarandon said on Fox’s Television Critics Tour virtual panel. When asked if she likes country music, the actress was honest. “I never knew it. I smoked a joint with Willie Nelson. That’s as deep as I go.”

The actress is tight-lipped about how much longer her character, Dottie will stay on the show Monarch. Without spoiling anything, let’s just say that she faces a few challenges. The show also stars Anna Friel as the heir to the country music crown. “I’m leaving it open! I’m Jiminy Cricket, I’m gonna appear on everyone’s shoulder,” Susan Sarandon quipped. ‘I’ll be around as long as they’ll have me. I entered on a handshake. The commitment word has been a problem for me. So I talk about fun and being in the moment.”

Costar Trace Adkins recognized the value of Susan Sarandon’s acting expertise right away. “I quickly realized, oh my God, she’s so professional and so good that she’s gonna carry the scene,” Adkins told People. “So, if you don’t throw up on yourself, you’ll probably be OK because she’s gonna do all the heavy lifting. I just swam in her wake the whole time and had a ball.” Real-life country music stars like Shania Twain and Little Big Town will appear in the first season. Monarch premieres on September 11 on Fox.

Susan Sarandon is in a new Calvin Klein Campaign

The veteran actress is staying busy. Susan Sarandon recently modeled for Calvin Klein’s FW22 campaign alongside other celebrities and famous faces. The actress shared a picture from the shoot on Instagram, which received many likes and comments proving she’s still one of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities. She shared an image from the shoot on her Instagram.

“Unveiling the latest @calvinklein campaign,” Susan Sarandon captioned a black-and-white shot of herself. In the image, she’s sporting a denim jacket, black turtleneck, and jeans. “Was so great to work with the talented @alasdairmclellan!” Calvin Klein’s new ad campaign features well-known actors Chloe Sevigny, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Dominic Fike, among others. The pictures were taken by acclaimed photographer Alasdair McLellan.

The fans of Sarandon love seeing more of the actress in various roles and settings, from star-studded fashion campaigns to another leading role on a promising new TV show. With all this success in the works, it looks like Sarandon is proving that she’ll always be a sought-after commodity in Hollywood.