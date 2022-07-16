‘More Power’: Here’s Why Tim Allen is Filming in Louisville, KY

Tim Allen made a stop in Louisville, KY, for the latest installment of his new docuseries, More Power. While there, he got a sneak peek at the next wave of home appliances.

The light-hearted TV show, which is an obvious nod to Tool Time, headed to the University of Louisville campus. While there, it filmed an episode inside GE Appliances’ FirstBuild building. Creative geniuses use the giant space to invent cutting-edge home appliances.

The FirstBuild Instagram page spilled the “super-secret” news to followers on June 29th, the day that the series made its debut. And it gave some exciting details about the episode.

In More Power, Tim Allen partners with his fellow Home Improvement costar Richard Karn and his Assembly Required pal April Wilkerson to explore the evolution of everyday tools. And the trio also has fun trying out the tools firsthand.

While working in Kentucky, Allen and his friends stepped in to help the GE inventors test the products they are thinking up for future generations of kitchens and laundry rooms.

“At FirstBuild, we invent what’s next for the home,” the post reads. “But we’re also all makers. So we’re excited for hosts Tim Allen, Richard Karn, and April Wilkerson to test out some of the ideas we made right here in our Louisville makerspace for several of their show’s categories.”

‘More Power’ is Tim Allen and Richard Karn’s Passion Project

The freshman season of More Power will highlight a new “powerful and iconic” tool each week for 10 episodes. Over the past few weeks, the hosts have also highlighted industrial-strenth lasers and lights as well as high-powered hydraulics.

Creating the docuseries is a passion project for Allen and Karn, who have remained as close as “brothers” since the debut of Home Improvement in 1991.

“Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious. Having the opportunity to explore my curiosity in-depth and really get to know more about the people and things that make us what we are today gets me excited. And what better pal to have at my side than Richard Karn?” Allen shared in a statement. “We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by ‘doing’ it with creativity and amazing skills.”

New episodes of More Power air every Wednesday at 10 PM ET on The History Channel. However, the Louisville installment dropped this week. You can stream it on the series page here.