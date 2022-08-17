‘Nashville’ Star Connie Britton Speaks Out About Being ‘Really Fortunate’ to Be on New Show

Actress Connie Britton has been a big part of the TV drama landscape for a number of years. Now, the Nashville star is speaking out about her latest project, the HBO series White Lotus. Britton notes how, much like many of her other roles, she feels fortunate to have had the opportunity.

“It was a great opportunity to be able to look long and hard at what it is to be a white woman who has a sense of privilege,” the Friday Night Lights and Nashville alum relates in a recent discussion with People.

“And a sense of entitlement and the blinders,” she continues. The character, Britton notes that her White Lotus character puts these blinders “in place” in an effort to “protect those values for herself.”

Britton comments that she found a lot of enjoyment digging into the psyche of her character…one that has been described as a quirky and out-of-touch CEO and overworked matriarch. And, the hard work paid off as Connie Britton and her White Lotus costars are nominated for multiple Emmy awards.

Former Nashville Star Connie Britton Discusses White Lotus Emmy Nominations

Now, as the 2022 Emmys are fast approaching, Connie Britton is excited for what may come after being nominated for the outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. This nomination comes alongside her fellow Lotus costars Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Alexandra Daddario, and Sydney Sweeney. It’s a wonderful recognition, Britton says. And, the actress notes, she is still trying to wrap her head around it all.

“I’ve never been a part of something that got 20 Emmy nominations,” Britton relates.

“And it feels so right,” the actress adds. “I’m so happy about it.”

Britton adds that the deep collaboration between the White Lotus cast and crew helped to develop the critically acclaimed HBO series.

“I think it really honors the unusual experience that we all had,” she says. “And the deep collaboration that we all had.”

Britton Recalls How The White Lotus Cast And Crew Bonded In Some Unusual Times

In fact, the star adds, she and her White Lotus costars had an even deeper experience along these lines – beyond the average collaborations most shows – and their stars – experience. All because the show’s cast and crew were quarantined in the hotel where it was being filmed.

“The teamwork of [the job] is what I love and so that was really heightened on this,” Connie Britton explains.

“We all felt really fortunate to be there and bonded very quickly,” the actress notes. Britton adds that the cast and crew spend time together away from filming while they were quarantined at the hotel.

“We did spend time together [outside of filming] because we were [COVID] testing so much and we were in this bubble,” the actress relates.

“We would have dinners together and the thing I felt was most sacred — if we wrapped [filming] in time, our goal was to meet at the beach and watch the sunset,” she adds. “And it was so wonderful.”