NBC 2022 Fall TV Schedule: See the Full Lineup

NBC recently released its fall lineup, giving us a glimpse into what viewers can look forward to watching.

After nearly 30 years of being off the air, NBC will air a remake of “Quantum Leap.” The show stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Seong, who plays a scientist still stuck in a time warp after a government experiment went wrong. NBC aired the original hit series on the air from hit 1989-93. The updated version will air after “The Voice” on Mondays at 10 EDT/PDT.

Speaking of “The Voice,” the popular singing competition also returns to NBC’s fall schedule, yet this time there’s a new face on the judge’s panel. Camila Cabello will take her place in a famous red chair alongside Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. She’s taking the place of former judge Kelly Clarkson.

The sci-fi drama “La Brea” also returns for a second season on Tuesdays. Fans of the hospital drama “New Amsterdam will also see the final season air on NBC on Tuesdays.

Later in the week, viewers will see their usual crime dramas return. “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago P.D.” will air on Wednesdays, and fans can catch “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” on Thursdays.

Friday is all about the laughs. George Lopez will play the leading role in “Lopez vs. Lopez” on Fridays beginning in November. That same day viewers can catch Dwayne Johnson in “Young Rock.”

Quantum Leap isn’t the only show getting a reboot. Additionally, NBC is remaking the comedy “Night Court.” It will star “The Big Bang Theory” vet Melissa Rauch and original cast member John Larroquette. He returns as prosecutor Dan Fielding from the series.

Later in the 2022-23 season, fans will see “The Blacklist,” “American Auto,” and “Grand Crew.” Sadly, viewers will have to say goodbye to the heartwarming series “This Is Us.” It concludes its six-season tenure in May. “The Endgame,” “Kenan,” “Mr. Mayor,” and “Ordinary Joe” are also getting cut from the lineup.

Fox, also presenting its new shows to advertisers Monday, has renewed its rescue drama “9-1-1” and medical series “The Resident.”

In their place, NBC is adding three dramas. “Monarch” will enter the scene as a country music-themed drama starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins.

From the minds behind “House” and “24” comes “Accused.” The anthology series opens in a courtroom with the accused, with audiences knowing nothing about why they ended up on trial.

“Alert” will also enter the ring as a new crime drama set in Los Angeles. It will highlight the department’s missing person unit.

Viewers will also get two new animated series. Voiced by Jon Hamm, “Grimsburg” will hit the lineup in addition to Dan Harmon’s “Krapopolis.” Finally, everyone’s favorite reality TV chef, Gordon Ramsay, is back with the new “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” and the returning “Next Level Chef.”