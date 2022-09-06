NBC Affiliate News Anchor Suffers ‘Beginnings of a Stroke’ During Broadcast

A tv news anchor in Tulsa, Oklahoma revealed she suffered the “beginnings of a stroke” while live on the air. As she was reporting on Saturday morning, Julie Chin started stuttering and became unable to read the words in front of her. “The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast things started to happen,” Chin explained on her Facebook.

The news anchor first lost vision in one eye. Later, she noticed more alarming symptoms. “A little bit later my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter.”

Chin attempted to be a dedicated news anchor. She said she “desperately tried to steer the show forward but the words just wouldn’t come.” After her co-workers discerned something was off, they contacted emergency services. Chin had kind words for her coworkers. “Anne, Jordan, TJ, and Kaden, I’m so grateful for your quick action. I’ve always said I work on the best team, and this is one more reason why.” Chin has since then “spent the last few days in the hospital undergoing all sorts [of] tests.”

The prognosis is good for Julie Chin

The news anchor has great things to say about her caretakers. “I’m thankful for the emergency responders and medical professionals who have shared their expertise, hearts, and smiles with me.” However, Chin seems to be happy to get a little me time. “My Dad jokes this is the first extended period of time I’ve spent by myself since my son was born, and he’s right.”

However, the prognosis seems positive for the news anchor. “I’m glad to share that my tests have all come back great. At this point, Doctors think I had the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full stroke. There are still lots of questions and lots to follow up on, but the bottom line is I should be just fine,” she revealed. However, she stresses caution after her experience.

“Most importantly, I’ve learned that it’s not always obvious when someone has a stroke, and action is critical,” Chin wrote. The news anchor then asked for ongoing support. “I’d appreciate your continued prayers as we do a little more testing and we continue to look into this.”

After they continue to test and look into what may have occurred to her, Chin added that she’d be back on the news anchor chair to discuss more tales.”In a few days, I’ll be back on the desk sharing the stories I love with the community I love. Thank you all for loving me and supporting me so well.”