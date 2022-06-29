NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates: See the Full Lineup

NBC set the premiere dates for its new fall TV season. So grab some popcorn and lets talk your favorite TV shows and when you’ll see the first new content.

First, let’s give the new shows some love. The reboot of Quantum Leap occupies the prime spot after The Voice. It’ll premiere Monday, Sept. 19, at 10 p.m. Eastern. Here’s the show summary from NBC:

“It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

“Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison, who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She’s a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.” Note, Scott Bakula, the original star, isn’t involved in the revival.

Another new show on the NBC fall schedule is Lopez vs Lopez. You’ll have to wait until Nov. 4 for the premiere of this comedy featuring George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan.

Meanwhile, The Voice took off the spring season, but is returning this fall with a new judging panel. Mainstays Blake Shelton and John Legend will be there. And Gwen Stefani also is back to join her husband. The new judge is Camila Cabello.

Friday, September 16

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC

Monday, September 19

8 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – Quantum Leap

Tuesday, September 20

8 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – New Amsterdam

Wednesday, September 21

8 p.m. – Chicago Med

9 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

The One Chicago shows are a key chunk of the new NBC fall schedule. (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, September 22

8 p.m. – Law & Order

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m. – Law & Order: Organized Crime

Saturday, September 23

9 p.m. – Dateline Weekend Mystery

10 p.m. – SNL Vintage

Tuesday, September 27

9 p.m. – La Brea

Friday, November 4

8 p.m. – Lopez vs. Lopez

8:30 p.m. – Young Rock

Technically, the new NBC fall season begins Sept. 8. That’s a Thursday night, but it’s when NBC kicks off its Sunday Night Football coverage. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills meet the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Then on Sept. 11, Sunday Night Football moves back to its normal spot on the calendar. That’s when Tampa Bay takes on the Dallas Cowboys.

As always, the Dick Wolf franchises get prime real estate on the NBC fall season. The One Chicago shows go back-to-back-to-back starting Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Then, it’s a Law & Order Thursday, with Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, then Law & Order: Organized Crime. The Law & Order reboot will be in its first full season after its February revival.

Dick Wolf definitely rules traditional network television. His company produces nine hours of shows for two different networks, CBS has the newer FBI franchises. Those run on Tuesday. CBS announced the fall premiere dates last week. Those three — FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted — will show off new episodes Tuesday, Sept. 20.