‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Cast in ‘Matlock’ Reboot: ‘Overwhelmed With Excitement’

NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen will find himself right in the middle of a Matlock reboot coming up soon. Olsen, who has played Marty Deeks on the CBS TV show for 14 seasons, will look to get another show up and running. Kathy Bates stars in the reboot of a popular show that originally starred Andy Griffith as lawyer Ben Matlock. Olsen headed over to his own Instagram account and made the announcement himself. Let’s see what he has to say about it.

In the caption, Olsen wrote, “So overwhelmed with excitement to be partnering with these creative superstars. Jennie, Joanna, Sierra, Bethany, Kathy, Kat, Anna, Meagen, John, our partners at @cbstvstudios and @cbstv LFG!!!!”

In the Matlock reboot, Bates will play Madeline Matlock. A synopsis from CBS offers some details about the new series. The pilot will be shot for CBS. The synopsis from TVLine states: “After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within,”

A couple of fans had comments about his current role. One wrote, “Does that mean that Marty Deeks will be getting killed off of N.C.I.S Los Angeles???” Another fan said, “Wait!!!! NO NO NO!!! You are not leaving NCIS?!?!?!” Apparently, these two fans didn’t get the memo that NCIS: Los Angeles was being canceled after 14 seasons. So, Eric Christian Olsen will now have another role to fill up his time.

Eric Christian Olsen Says Goodbye To ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ In His Own Way

Olsen said goodbye to the show in his own way. He posted a photo of him as Deeks. In it, he is silhouetted by a bright light in a tunnel. Eric Christian Olsen captioned the photo with these words: “What a spectacular journey we all shared”. Indeed it has been a journey for the cast members of such a great show. NCIS: Los Angeles just wrapped up a three-show crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii.

Involvement in Matlock adds yet another project to Olsen’s plate. Before this announcement, we knew about four additional projects that Olsen was tackling for CBS. He’ll now have five projects which will take up a lot of his time.