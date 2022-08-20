‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Tori Anderson ‘Absolutely’ Hopes For Crossover With This ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Actor

With NCIS: Hawai’i preparing to air its second season next month, fans aren’t the only ones excited for the series’ return. Tori Anderson, who plays FBI Agent Kate Whistler in the show, recently previewed a little bit of what fans can expect of her character’s blossoming relationship with NCIS Special Agent Lucy Tara. But with NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i set to crossover when they premiere back to back on September 19th, the actress has also shared her hopes for a Hawai’i crossover with NCIS: Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i thrilled fans when they shared their first-ever crossover event. And while NCIS: Hawai’i is still the rookie series of the franchise, showrunners are already preparing for a major crossover premiere event again next month. Ahead of the event, Tori Anderson admitted to PopCulture that she would “absolutely” welcome NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J to NCIS: Hawai’i. In fact, she even revealed to the outlet how her own character would fit into the crossover story.

When NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i air their back-to-back premiere episodes next month, Tori Anderson’s character will remain in Hawai’i. However, that doesn’t mean Whistler won’t cross paths with our D.C. agents, Nick Torres and Jessica Knight.

With the OG team tracking down a lead on the tropical island, the NCIS: Hawai’i star teased, “you see [Torres and Knight] interacting with the rest of the team in Hawaii.”

However, when the outlet asked her about LL Cool J and the rest of the L.A.-based crew joining the crossover, she said, “Absolutely…I’m hoping that maybe they come out to Hawaii, but it’s a hard sell when you say, ‘Come out to Hawaii for a week.'”

That said, we can still hope, can’t we?

What Can We Expect Next From ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’s Fan Favorite Couple?

Kate Whistler and Lucy Tara represent the NCIS franchise’s first openly same-sex relationship and from the moment the duo shared their first kiss onscreen, fans went wild. Now, following a tumultuous near-breakup at the end of the show’s first season, Lucy and Kate are well on their way to sharing a happy, healthy relationship. And with NCIS: Hawai’i returning in a few short weeks, Anderson revealed a little bit about what we can expect from the beloved couple.

In speaking with TVLine, the NCIS: Hawai’i star teased, “I will say that with Kate and Lucy, you start seeing them more in a domestic light, which is really nice. It’s a happy, healthy environment — not like the first season, which was rather tumultuous.”

Not only did the NCIS star detail the two characters’ developing romantic relationship for season two, but she also spoke a little bit about her character’s development with the rest of the team.

During the interview, she said, “you do see [Kate’s] relationships grow with everyone else on the team, like with Ernie.” Anderson teased another character she will eventually bond with is Jesse, played by actor Noah Mills.