This is the tough time of year for fans of some of the most popular dramas on TV right now. It’s a tough wait during the summer months, as the previous seasons of some of our favorite shows such as NCIS: Los Angeles have come to a close, and we eagerly wait for the next season to premiere in the fall.

Fans are certainly excited about the return of NCIS: Los Angeles this fall, as the popular police procedural series gets ready for its 14th season on the air. Sure, there wasn’t much of a cliffhanger as the 13th season of Los Angeles wrapped up this spring. However, this doesn’t mean that we aren’t eager to get back to the storylines – and the characters – we have grown to love in Los Angeles.

After all, we are gearing up for some big moments as Daniela Ruah’s Kensi Blye and Eric Christian Olsen’s Marty Deeks prepare to finally become parents. And, who can forget that the big wedding coming down the pike as Christopher O’Donnell’s G. Callen finally weds Bar Paly’s Anna Kolcheck? So, while we wait, let’s go through some of the best predictions as to when we can expect NCIS: Los Angeles to return this fall.

So far, there has been no official announcement regarding a release date for the NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere. However, some other major networks such as ABC and Fox have already announced their fall-programming premiere dates and lineup. So, we’re hoping this means CBS’s announcements are not far behind.

Some dates that could work well for the return of NCIS: Los Angeles this fall include a late September premiere as well as a couple of early-October dates. If CBS were to bring NCIS: Los Angeles back for its 14th season premiere in September, it seems the final Sunday of the month, September 25 would be the best contender.

A September 25 premiere date would release the show really early in the season, this is the best way to do it. Drawing viewers in as soon as possible. However, it is a little early compared to past fall-premiere dates within the NCIS franchise.

Another option for NCIS: Los Angeles showrunners and CBS execs is to premiere Los Angeles’s 14th season in early October. This could happen in two ways. First, the series could premiere on October 2, giving plenty of time for the series to begin before hitting the winter hiatus.

Or, NCIS: Los Angeles’s 14th season could debut on October 9. This would work well if CBS is looking to balance the hit series with the upcoming NFL season. After all, NFL game lead-ins often lead to record viewership for many popular network shows!