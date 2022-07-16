‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Caleb Castille Return to Work for Season 14

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Caleb Castille, aka Special Agent Devin Rountree, is back on the set of the show, ready to start filming Season 14.

Castille joined the “NCIS: Los Angeles” cast back in Season 11, initially starting off as Special Agent for the FBI. Devin Rountree soon transferred to the NCIS unit and has now become a main character on the show.

The star took to Instagram earlier this week to share a behind-the-scenes look at the studio lot where they film the show. In the photo, Castille carries an overnight bag and heads away from (his?) car. He captioned the post, “I was just a walk-on with a dream now I’m stepping into SZN 14 – Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Mom & Dad. Thank you @ncisla – let’s make history!!”

It’s inspiring to hear Castille say he walked on to “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and now he’s landed a major role on the show. Clearly, the star has bonded with his fellow cast mates in that time as well, especially Eric Chrisitan Olsen. Olsen took the time to comment on Castille’s post, “Don’t dent my family Sedan.”

He’s referring to the car in the picture, which it looks like Castille drove to work. Castille, though, clapped back at Olsen with a hilarious response. “Let me get the tundra for a night,” Castille said, likely referring to Olsen’s Toyota Tundra pick-up truck. Sounds like it would be a good trade-off for Castille.

Could We See a Romance between Caleb Castille’s Devin Rountree and Another ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Character on Season 14?

Now that Caleb Castille has been upped to a series regular on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” his character Devin Rountree has earned a lot more screen time. And that means that it might finally be his time for an on-screen romance.

Tension has been brewing for a long time between Rountree and his friend, Fatima Namazi (Medalion Rahimi). Fatima entered the show during Season 10, with Rountree following not long afterward in Season 11. The two quickly connected, growing closer and closer over the years. And now, per the “NCIS: Los Angeles” Instagram page, it might finally be their time to connect romantically.

The show posted a video of Castille and Rahimi breaking down their characters’ relationships. We also see clips of Rountree and Fatima, with the show captioning the post, “Fountree forever.”

“Our dynamic off-set is what helps us when we’re on set,” Castille explained in the video. “We’re definitely best friends away from work. That chemistry, it just helps us just settle in every time. Us coming on as rookies and having that in common and that camaraderie.”

He added, “I’m definitely grateful for the relationship we have. I love every scene that I get to work with Medalion. It comes off so natural and it’s just like hanging out at work, you know?”

See the adorable video for yourself below.