‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Chris O’Donnell Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter Maeve at Emmys: PHOTO

The glitz and glamour of the 2022 Emmy Awards unfolded last night with the usual amount of celebrities showing off their good looks and beautful clothes. Chris O’Donnell, star of NCIS: Los Angeles, was on hand for the festivites in a rare public appearance. And he brought his youngest daughter, Maeve, along to make the night more special.

The actor attended the show Monday night and also presented during the ceremony. Alongside Shemar Moore, they presented the trophy Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

O’Donnell walked the red carpet with his 14-year-old daughter. He and his wife Caroline Fentress married in 1997 and share four other children together. Lily Anne, 23, Christopher Jr., 21, Charles, 19, and Finley, 16 were not in attendance.

A night to remember! Chris O'Donnell brought his 14-year-old daughter, Maeve, as his date to the 2022 #Emmys.https://t.co/p15Q2gt239 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 13, 2022

Chris O’Donnell Has a Proud Dad Moment at the Emmys

During an interview on the red carpet, O’Donnell pointed out that nearly of all of this children have made cameo appearnces on NCIS at various points over the years.

“I don’t know if they necessarily want to follow in my footsteps,” O’Donnell said. “Four of the five have been on the show in little bit parts, and the one that hasn’t, [Christopher Jr.], is a little jealous at this point. We’ll see. We’ll try and find him a little spot.”

Maeve’s cameo was the most recent. She appeared alongside her mom in a 2015 episode when she was just 7 years old. It was a small part but the proud father remembers she stole the show on set that day.

“She had one little line, and she would rehearse it at home and knew her line and she did it and she’s like, ‘OK,'” O’Donnell said. “I was like, ‘We’re going to do it again,’ and she was like, ‘But I did it. I did it good.'”

O’Donnell said his little girl was a “little nervous” to go in front of the camera. But he said he settled in quickly because of the warm welcome the show provided.

“She arrived at my trailer and they put a big star with her name on the board,” O’Donnell said. “She warmed up when she got in the makeup trailer and they started to let her play with the makeup brushes and do her hair.”

The NCIS actor was excited to have his daughter with him during the Emmy Awards. But it was just a short time ago when he and his entire family were locked inside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When COVID hit, everybody came home from school, so we had all five in the house,” O’Donnell said in November 2020. “It was great. On the one hand, it was nice that we had more family dinners in two or three months’ span than we’ve had in previous years, but you kind of realize [that] at a certain point, college-age kids aren’t meant to be home with their parents all the time. It’s not natural.”