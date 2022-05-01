‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Could Callen’s Chris O’Donnell Be Leaving the Series Behind?

Chris O’Donnell of NCIS: Los Angeles has established himself as a top actor on a popular TV show. G. Callen is key to the storylines. There’s always something going on and Callen has to keep up with his partner Sam, played by LL Cool J. O’Donnell also has played in some memorable movies throughout his fine career. With all this going on, is it getting time for him to pack it up and leave the show?

Chris O’Donnell Keeps His Priorities In Check Around ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

We do know a few things about the situation. First, the show has been renewed for another season by CBS. It joins the other NCIS family of shows as coming back. Second, O’Donnell and LL Cool J are hosts and executive producers for the new CBS show Come Dance With Me. Third, Callen has a love interest in Anna Kolcheck, played by Bar Paly. With all this going on, is it time to go? Probably not for the foreseeable future. CBS re-upped the show and the network doesn’t want to see O’Donnell go anywhere right now.

Fans might be growing tired of the G. Callen storyline about his life and what’s going on with where he came from and stuff. This part of how he grew up and what happened around it all has been a storyline since Season 1. It seems that there’s always room for more pieces of this puzzle to be revealed.

As for O’Donnell the person, he has a big family and says his dad taught him about being a dad. “I think it’s easiest to teach by example,” he said in an interview. “My dad didn’t tell us to work hard; we just saw how hard he worked. I know I have shortcomings — like a short fuse — but I’ve learned you can’t come home from a long day of work and snap at the kids. Caroline [his wife] is really laid-back, so she’s helped me with that. I’m lucky. I think we balance each other out.”

Choosing Which Type Of Lifestyle He Would Lead Also Affects Actor

He’s also pretty savvy when it comes to knowing about what type of lifestyle he’d want to have as an actor. “I knew when I got into this business I couldn’t have it both ways: I could live the playboy lifestyle, which is not a bad thing to do, or have a traditional family life, which is how I grew up,” O’Donnell said. “And that was more important to me.”

NCIS: Los Angeles has been on CBS since 2009 and has produced a lot of solid episodes. With another season coming up down the road, there’s more room to see G. Callen and Sam, along with their friends, get into more situations.