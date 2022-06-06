‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Could These Two ‘JAG’ Stars Make an Appearance in Season 14?

The 13th season of the hit CBS television series, NCIS: Los Angeles has only recently come to a close. However, we can’t help but start looking for 14th season spoilers even months before we can expect descriptions of the season premieres to be released. Especially if this look forward takes us back to a pre-NCIS series giving us some big-time JAG nostalgia.

Will JAG Stars David James Elliott And Catherine Bell Make An Appearance On The 14th Season Of NCIS: Los Angeles?

Fans of NCIS know that some of our favorite characters originated long before NCIS premiered when they appeared on another popular procedural drama, Jag. So, fans were excited when JAG stars David James Elliott and Catherine Bell appeared to revive their characters, Harmon Rabb and Sarah MacKenzie. And, we can’t help but wonder, will there be more blasts from the past in the new season?

According to showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, this idea isn’t ever far from his mind. In fact, he has already discussed some ideas with the former JAG stars.

“I’m still really good friends with David and Catherine and talk to them all the time,” the NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner explains.

“I’ve written some stuff for both of them in the last little bit,” R. Scott Gemmill adds.

“Trying to get some new stuff off the ground,” he adds. “I think it could happen.”

NCIS: Los Angeles Showrunner Relates How Writing For Former JAG Stars Would Be A “Treat”

R. Scott Gemmill remembers working for many years with both Elliott and Bell working with the two actors on JAG and for appearances throughout the NCIS franchise. And, the showrunner says, it would be a treat to bring them back yet again for an appearance in the franchise.

“I love working with them,” Gemmill says of Elliott and Bell.

“It was such a treat to bring them both back,” the producer explains. “To be able to write for the same character and the same actor — for me, it was probably 20 plus years with [them]. And yeah, they’re both up for it.”

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Is Definitely Going To Give Us More On The Hetty Storyline

Of course, we wonder now if we will have any JAG stars stepping in to join the Los Angeles cast. However, we do know that the 14th season of the hit CBS series will very likely be bringing Linda Hunt’s Hetty character back. And, hopefully with a lot of explanations and closure.

There have long been unanswered questions about the truth that Hetty knows Chris O’Donnell’s character, G. Callen’s past. And, Gemmill says that fans can expect some closure on this end. Even if the conversation between Callen and Hetty is an uncomfortable one.

“There were some other circumstances involved that save Hetty from being a bad guy,” the showrunner explains of the storyline. “But it’s still a bit of a sore subject for Callen and something he’s gonna have to learn to live with.”