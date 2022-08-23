ncis-los-angeles-crew-member-drops-major-season-14-filming-update

The long-awaited 14th season of NCIS: Los Angeles is set to air in six weeks. As such, the cast and crew are already hard at work producing the season’s early episodes.

Ever since production began in late June, unit production manager Rick Tunell has kept fans at the edge of their seats. Though he keeps his posts tormentingly brief, he regularly shares sneak peeks behind the scenes and filming updates.

The latest post came on Friday, when the production manager shared that the NCIS: Los Angeles team was close to completing episode 4 of the coming season.

In the accompanying image, Tunell and a colleague are in what appears to be a production truck, footage of an explosion taking up three separate screens. “5:01 pm,” the NCIS: Los Angeles crew member wrote. “That’s a wrap. TGIF. One more day to complete ep #1404. No night shooting like last week.”

5:01pm. That’s a wrap. TGIF. One more day to complete ep#1404. No night shooting like last week. #ncisla pic.twitter.com/CHjIAocvZh — Rick Tunell (@rtunell) August 20, 2022

If the crew’s social media posts are any indication, Season 14 of NCIS: Los Angeles is going to be the most thrilling installment yet. In addition to the massive explosion teased in Rick Tunell’s most recent post, the production manager has also shared “creepy locations” to be featured in coming episodes.

Scouting creepy locations for the third episode of #ncisla pic.twitter.com/fUFJlxZteM — Rick Tunell (@rtunell) July 15, 2022

As if that wasn’t enough, Caleb Castille, the actor behind Devin Roundtree, recently hinted that Season 14 will include a return to the NCIS Boatshed. “Boatshed days be the best days,” the actor wrote alongside a video of the filming location in an Instagram story.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Boss Promises Return of Hetty Lange in Season 14

NCIS: Los Angeles is absolutely packed with captivating characters. It’s part of the reason the series has enjoyed such a lengthy run. One of the most beloved of all, however, is Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt), the fierce yet kindhearted Operations Manager for the Office of Special Projects.

Sadly, Hetty hasn’t been featured on the series since the Season 13 premiere. She was also largely absent for several seasons before that. Thankfully, it appears good news is on the way! According to showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, a plan is in the works for a Hetty return in Season 14.

“The plan is to go and rescue her at some point,” Gemmill said in an interview with Cinema Blend. “Find out what she’s gotten herself into. We’re just trying to figure out schedule-wise when we can pull that off.”

“That was the plan last year, too, but it didn’t come to fruition,” the EP explained. “We had a bit of a [COVID variant] surge, but things seem to be settling down a bit. Hopefully, nothing new comes along, and we can make that happen this year.”