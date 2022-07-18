‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Crew Member Shares Glimpse of the ‘Creepy’ Season 14 Set

The popular CBS TV series, NCIS: Los Angeles may still be on summer hiatus. However, the cast and crew of the hit crime drama are hard at work filming the show’s fourteenth season. One crew member is even giving fans a sneak peek at some of the hard work they have put in, scouting to find the perfect locations for the upcoming seasons.

NCIS: Los Angeles Crew Is Works Hard To Land The Perfect “Creepy” Location For One Season 14 Episode

In a recent Twitter post, one NCIS: Los Angeles crew member gives fans a glimpse of the work it takes to find the perfect backdrop for the series. Even if they look the crews are going for is of the “creepy” variety.

“Scouting creepy locations for the third episode of #ncisla,” notes NCIS: Los Angeles crew member Rick Tunell in his July 15 Twitter post. And, the pick this NCIS: Los Angeles team member shares certainly fits the requirements for the creepy location!

Scouting creepy locations for the third episode of #ncisla — Rick Tunell (@rtunell) July 15, 2022

It’s a good glimpse at what fans can hope to expect when the popular procedural series premieres later this fall. And, it’s fun to see the crew is working on keeping the NCIS: Los Angeles backdrops creative and new!

The Popular CBS Series Is Nailing The Creepy Vibe!

In the late-week Twitter post, Tunell who works as a production manager for the popular series posts a dark image of an unsettling location. It’s an abandoned-looking room, with a blue tint filling most corners, creating some unsettling shadows.

Off to the right of the image, we see some bright yellow sunlight sneaking into the ominous room. However, this welcoming light only seeps into the darkness so far…keeping most of the locations under an ominous shadow.

NCIS: Los Angeles fans know there is still a long wait before we catch up on what our favorite Los Angeles officers are up to. But, we all know that it’s not an easy wait. After all, the 13th season finale left us with a lot of big storylines ready to begin.

Chris O’Donnell’s G Callen finally popped the question to longtime girlfriend Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly). Elsewhere, longtime couple Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) learned they are finally getting the family they have been dating about for so long. The episode ends with the couple deciding to foster a young teen girl, Natalia Del Riego’s Rosa.

All good news for season 13 as it comes to a close. However, it looks as if things for the NCIS: Los Angeles team could soon be taking a turn for the worst. At least, that’s what this creepy location seems to suggest!

“This creepy,” one commenter remarks on the post.

“Oh, not a calming corner,” another fan says in response to the unsettling location.