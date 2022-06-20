‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Celebrates 8-Year Anniversary

It was a busy weekend for “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah, who celebrated Father’s Day and her wedding anniversary all on Sunday, June 19.

Ruah and her husband, David Paul Olsen, tied the knot eight years ago on June 19, 2014. To celebrate the milestone, the “NCIS: Los Angeles” star took to her Instagram page with a sweet throwback photo from their wedding in Portugal. In the photo, you can see the love between the couple as they dance together.

“8 years married to my soulmate,” Ruah captioned the post, along with their wedding date.

Technically, the couple’s been together for 11 years, having met in 2011 thanks to Ruah’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” co-star. In the show, Ruah’s Kensi Blye happens to be with Eric Christian Olsen’s Marty Deeks. And in real life, Eric decided that Ruah and his brother, David, would make a great couple.

At the time, David worked as Eric’s stunt double for the show. So he and Ruah already saw each other around the set. Eric Olsen said in a 2014 interview that they were both dating “awful” people back then, so he decided to set them up.

“When they got together, because he came on to do stunts, I would say something nice about her to him and then say something to him about her,” Eric Christian Olsen explained. “That was enough to kinda get them started in conversation and it became this wonderful relationship. Now two of my favorite people just had a third.”

That third person he referred to was Ruah and David Olsen’s son, River. Their son is now eight years old and a big brother to five-year-old Sierra.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen are Part of One Big Happy Family

While some people might think it strange that Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen are in-laws in real life but lovers on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” they seem to make it work. In fact, Ruah seems to be super close to Eric’s wife, Sarah Wright Olsen.

The two post photos of each other and their kids hanging out together on Instagram all the time. And earlier this year, when Ruah directed and Olsen wrote an episode of the show, Sarah shared how proud she was of the two of them.

“TONIGHT!!! super proud wife and sister n law right now!! These two collaborated on this episode of @ncisla that airs tonight on CBS! @ericcolsen we are so proud of you!! @danielaruah I cannot wait to see what Eric wrote and you directed come to life!! everyone go watch it and tell all your friends!” Sarah Wright Olsen captioned her post.

You can see more photos and videos of the Olsen families on Sarah’s Instagram page.