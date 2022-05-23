‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ EP Looks Ahead To Callen and Hetty’s Season 14 ‘Conversation’

While we haven’t seen much of Linda Hunt’s character Hetty during this “NCIS: Los Angeles” season, we’ll see more of her in Season 14.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” executive producer R. Scott Gemmill spoke with TV Insider about Hetty’s storyline and what we might expect in Season 14. If fans will remember, we last saw Hetty at the beginning of Season 13, when she had a huge confrontation with Callen (Chris O’Donnell).

Basically, Callen learned that Hetty has kept tabs on him since he was a child in the foster care system. He always believed they met when he was a teenager. But Hetty apparently tested Callen with several aptitude tests to see if he would make a good spy, like his mother.

We don’t see Hetty for the rest of the season. But Gemmill revealed that the conversation between Callen and Hetty will definitely “play out” again in “NCIS: Los Angeles” Season 14.

“We started to see the beginning of the friction between the two of them as he starts to find more about his past that seemed to have been put to bed,” Gemmill explained. “He does start to have a bit of a confrontation with her in the burn room where she finally admits that he was someone who was in this program that he didn’t really know anything about. And then before he can sort of resolve this with her, she goes back to Syria.”

Hetty’s “trip to Syria” is still ongoing at the end of Season 13. Part of that is due to COVID precautions for 77-year-old Linda Hunt. But part of it is also due to Hetty’s fear of facing the truth.

How Will Hetty and Callen Resolve Their Issues in ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 14?

Hopefully, Linda Hunt will be able to return for more filming this summer. That way, we can see Hetty and Callen work through this revelation together.

But in case COVID precautions keep Hunt limited to only a few scenes, Gemmill has an idea of why Hetty spends so long in Syria.

“Part of it is she had her own sort of operation going on,” Gemmill said. “But I think she also probably went back early so that she didn’t have to deal with Callen. Because it’s not gonna be a pretty conversation.

“In the end, we will understand why she did it. And that there were some other circumstances involved that save Hetty from being a bad guy,” Gemmill concluded. “But it’s still a bit of a sore subject for Callen. And something he’s gonna have to learn to live with.”