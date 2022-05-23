‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ EP Discusses How Season 13 Finale Topped Last Season’s

Family was the focus of the NCIS: Los Angeles 13th season finale. And, notes R. Scott Gemmill, Executive Producer of the popular CBS television drama series, it is one of the best. In fact, Gemmill tells TV Insider, this finale even topped last year’s installment.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season Finale Aims To Make Sure All Of the CHaracters Were Left ‘In A Good Place’

The 13th season finale of the hit television procedural series, NCIS: Los Angeles, focuses on bringing together some big storylines for some of our favorite Los Angeles team members. And fans loved every minute of it.

“We really wanted to leave the characters in a good place,” NCIS: Los Angeles EP R. Scott Gemmill says of the Sunday, May 22 episode. This decision, the showrunner notes, came as they were uncertain of the show’s future going into the finale.

“We didn’t know if we were going to be renewed,” Gemmill says of the popular CBS television series. Gemmill adds that while the showrunner’s focus was on leaving the characters in a “good place,” it was important that the NCIS: Los Angeles fans be there as well. The aim was to “hopefully leave the fans in a good place,” Gemmill says. “If by chance, that was our final episode.”

It’s Good News All Around For The NCIS: Los Angeles Players

As the NCIS: Los Angeles 13th season finale episode unfolds, Daniela Ruah’s Kensi Blye and Eric Christian Olsen’s Marty Deeks get some big news that has been a long time coming. After Kensi meets Deeks at the airport to give him a ride home, the couple gets a call that they have been waiting on for quite some time.

This call reveals to the NCIS: Los Angeles couple that they have officially been approved to foster Natalie Del Riego’s Rosa. And, the news is even better as Kensi and Deeks learn they can take her home that very night. After news this big, the team decides to head to the beach and celebrate. However, the excitement is far from over; and there is another big reveal coming down the pike.

Chris O’Donnell’s G. Callen Finally Pops The Question In A Picture-Perfect Beach Proposal

As the NCIS: Los Angeles team celebrates Kensi and Deeks’s good news at the beach, Chris O’Donell’s G. Callen makes a big leap. In a move that many of us saw coming after some romantic sneak peek photos hit the media late last week, Callen poses the ultimate question to his longtime love.

As the two walk the beach, O’Donnell’s G. Callen takes the leap, asking Bar Paly’s Anna to be his wife. And, Anna’s answer is a resounding yes!

“In every aspect of my life, I didn’t know who I was until I met you,” G. Callen tells his future bride in the touching scene.

“You didn’t even know your first name,” Anna responds during the touching moment.

“Other people may never understand our normal, but that doesn’t matter,” Anna continues. “It just has to make sense to us, to you and to me.”

Thankfully, fans will be seeing more of the Los Angeles officers next year. The series has been renewed for a 14th season.

“That was a nice surprise!” Gemmill says of the news.