‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen Calls Himself a ‘Narc’ Uncle In Latest Cast Photo

Admit it, you’ve missed Deeks from NCIS: Los Angeles. And it’s almost like Eric Christian Olsen, who portrays the cop-turned-agent, is the same in real life.

We offer you a behind-the-scenes photo from the NCIS: Los Angeles set and some running social media commentary from some of the cast.

Medalion Rahimi posted a photo gallery to her Instagram account. She captioned the snaps: “The wild bunch. NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 airs October 9th!” The first photo featured Olsen (Deeks), Caleb Castille, who portrays Rountree, Rahimi (Fatima) and Daniela Ruah, who plays Deeks’ wife, Kensi.

NCIS: Los Angeles Fans See Happy Cast. Olsen Hates His Narc Uncle Look

The photo looked like a group shot of four happy co-workers. They’re posing in the office gadget room, where NCIS: Los Angeles keeps all the complex stuff to bust criminals.

Castille left a comment. “How did the bots get in here?” And Rahimi answered him “reporting these thirsty bots on the daily.”

Then Olsen did his best Deeks impression: “I look like your uncle the Narc.” Rahimi tried to talk him down. “He’s not a regular narc uncle, he’s like a cool narc uncle.” Question, is there such a thing? But a fan threw some fun shade Olsen’s way. “HELL YES, you look like you wear a wire to family functions!”

It’s all in good fun, especially when fans of NCIS: Los Angeles haven’t seen a new episode since late May. And at Oct. 9, the show has a later premiere than its other NCIS shows, which broadcast new episodes Sept. 19.

“Medalion, you have NO idea how thankful we are for these pics. You’re doing God’s work. Thank you so much!!” wrote the Eric Christian Olsen fan account. The account then asked “And WHAAT the hell is happening with Deeks’ outfit??”

Another fan responded: “Thank YOU so much for these pics. God bless you for spoil us fans, who suffer on withdrawals, with these gems. Best bunch ever. So much love for you guys!!!”

Olsen looks much less like your fav narc uncle in this photo from the season 13 finale, don’t you think?

Here’s a shot from the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale. Deeks and Kensi are investigating a casino robbery. He’s not giving a narc uncle vibe. (CBS)

Show Misses Out on Early NCIS Crossover Action

No doubt, NCIS: Los Angeles fans are pondering if their show will get a crossover with the rest of the franchises. On Wednesday, CBS revealed that NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will tie their premieres together. Jason Antoon (Ernie) and Vanessa Lachey (Jane) will go from Hawaii to the mainland to kick off NCIS. In the episode, the agents try to determine the identity of the Raven. Then in the next hour, Wilmer Valderrama (Torres) and Katrina Law (Jess Knight) head to Hawaii to track down the Raven as the terrorist tries to disrupt the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercises.

NCIS: Los Angeles started production of season 14 late last month. The season finale back in May left everyone with a happy, warm feeling. Callen and Anna got engaged, while Kensi and Deeks welcomed Rosa, their new foster daughter, to the family.

No doubt, there will be more thrills when the show premieres Oct. 9. In the meantime, have fun with Olsen, aka the narc uncle.