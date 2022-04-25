‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah ‘Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups’ in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode.

The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.

Olsen posted a promo video on Instagram earlier this weekend to hype fans up for the new episode. In the clip, Marty Deeks (Olsen) and Kensi Blye (Ruah) discuss a new case they’re working on and a girl whose parents were murdered. You can see the clip in the post below.

Olsen captioned it, “I’m pretty sure the @cbstvstudios @cbstv & @ncisla team only promoted this clip because @danielaruah and I got new haircuts and we look like respectable grown-ups. New Episodes tonight!”

Despite the joke, last night’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode got pretty serious. Callen looked into his past, while the rest of the team investigated a missing Naval intelligence officer. Though they find the person, they have more trouble tracking down who kidnapped her. The victim doesn’t remember who took her, and the team is left pondering the options.

And we know that things will only continue getting serious from here as Deeks and Kensi explore their fertility issues in an upcoming episode.

‘NCIS: Long Angeles’ Stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah Explore Infertility in New Episode

Thi episode will be a powerful debut for several reasons. For one thing, Eric Christian Olsen wrote the upcoming “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode while Daniela Ruah directed it. The episode, called “Live Free or Die Standing,” premieres on May 1 and explores their characters’ fertility issues.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, the duo opened up about their behind-the-scenes process in crafting the episode. Ruah started off by calling Olsen’s script a “fireball freight train moving with rhythm.”

“He’s such a creative interesting writer, who researches so much,” Ruah explained. “He’s so astute. It was so collaborative and present.”

Speaking about the script, Olsen shared, “One of my philosophies as a [storyteller] is to tell stories that make us feel less alone. I don’t think there are a lot on broadcast procedurals with characters on them who are trying to start a family. They showing the highs and lows of that as [Kensi and Deeks] tackle their day jobs. A lot of audience members are going through the same challenges.”

Ruah also put the work in to make the experience as real as possible. ” I have friends who have gone through this process and I was diligent in talking to them,” the star revealed. “I didn’t want any part of this journey for Kensi to be inauthentic. A friend called me after seeing a scene I did on and said that was so authentic. I said that’s because I had talked to you before filming it!”

Catch “NCIS: Los Angeles” on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.