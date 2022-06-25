‘NCIS: Los Angeles’s Eric Christian Olsen’s Non-CBS Project Axed by Hulu

Hulu has canceled a side project of NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen. He was one of several who executive-produced a live-action/animated series called Woke.

Deadline reported the news about Woke. It described the series as an “irreverent look at identity and culture.” The series followed the life of cartoonist Keith Knight, who is African-American. Here’s the series set up — Knight was on the brink of mainstream success when “an unexpected incident changes everything.”

The series listed Olsen an EP on all 16 episodes. There were seven other executive producers.

We all know that Olsen is more than just Marty Deeks, the lawyer turned cop turned NCIS agent in training. His goofy persona adds some humor to NCIS: Los Angeles. It’s not a good hour unless Admiral Kilbride snarls at Deeks. Plus, Deeks is married to Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah). And the couple is the show’s soul.

Olsen has two other producer credits on his resume. He was EP for the documentary Andy Irons: Kissed By God along with a short film called Bald.

Eric Christian Olsen co-wrote the NCIS: Los Angeles episode “Live Free or Die Standing.” Daniela Ruah, his TV wife, directed the episode. This is a photo from that episode, which ran May 1. (CBS ©2022)

Olsen Co-Wrote an NCIS: Los Angeles Episode This Season

Olsen also is a talented writer. He penned his second NCIS: Los Angeles episode this past season. He co-wrote “Live Free or Die Standing,” which ran May 1. Coincidentally, Ruah, directed the episode. Here’s the plot summary from CBS: “The NCIS team works with DEA Agent Talia Del Campo (Mercedes Mason) to find a missing whistleblower set to testify against gun manufacturers marketing to drug cartels.”

CBS picked up NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season. And we now know the fall premiere date. Circle the calendar for Oct. 9. But note that CBS will debut NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i, Sept. 19. It’s not unusual for the network to space out the premieres of its NCIS franchises, but still, who wants to wait almost two more weeks?

In NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale, Deeks and Kensi brought Rosa in their family. (Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022)

When NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 does premiere, we’re assuming Rosa will be settled in with Deeks and Kensi as her foster parents. In the season 13 finale (Outsider recap here), Kilbride threw a beach party for his work family. Everyone wanted to celebrate Rosa. Plus, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) proposed to Anna (Bar Paly). And Sam (LL Cool J) introduced everyone to his father, who has moved in with him. Anna’s father, Arkady, also attended the beach party. NCIS: Hawai’i also ended its season with a solved crime and an office party. But NCIS, the OG, concluded season 19 with a good, old-fashioned cliffhanger as fans ponder the identity of The Raven.

NCIS: Los Angeles probably needs to circle back to its season 13 premiere and answer some of those questions. Hetty (Linda Hunt) was a main part of this episode. But she wasn’t seen again the rest of the season. On the show, she left for Syria, with Callen wanting her to answer questions about a CIA program that targeted children in the foster system as future spies. Callen was among the kids.