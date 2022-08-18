‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen Says ‘Let’s Get It’ While Looking Ahead To Season 14

NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen says “Let’s get it!” while looking ahead to Season 14 in an Instagram post from Thursday.

He captions the post by including the season 14 premiere date. “Season 14 got ALL the coy smolder.

Sunday, OCT 9th. Let’s get it.”

Fans were quick to react to the picture, taking to the actor’s comment section. One user said: “Love these pics! How are you all looking as good as you did in season 1 ? (or maybe even better than 14 years ago).”

“This might be the only thing that makes the coming of fall tolerable!!!” another user wrote, speaking to how the show serves as their autumn pick-me-up.

Over its previous thirteen seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has always been a huge ratings boon for CBS. The show is the first spinoff of many in the NCIS universe. On March 31, 2022, to the excitement of fans, the network renewed the show for its incredible fourteenth season, which premieres on October 9, 2022.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Medalion Rahimi Posts Recent Trip to Instagram

Medalion Rahimi, who portrays Special Agent Fatima Namazi on NCIS: Los Angeles, recently shared pictures of a trip to Six Flags on her Instagram. Currently, the NCIS star has an impressive 64.1K followers on her Instagram page. The popular series just announced its Season 14 premiere date. The show began airing in 2009.

In her caption to the post linked here, the NCIS: Los Angeles star wrote “went to six flags in a gown for @ejjohnson_ and had a ball.”

During NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Rahimi’s character Special Agent Fatima Namazi became more fully developed and a core aspect of the show. Rahimi’s character Fatima stepped into an open position on the team left by Nell Jones. Nell exited the NCIS team when actress Renée Felice Smith departed the show. Medalion Rahimi was announced a regular on the show in February of 2020. However, her time as Special Agent Fatima Namazi wasn’t her first time with the NCIS franchise.

Medalion Rahimi’s first stint with the NCIS franchise occurred back in 2014. Long before she had been cast as Special Agent Fatima Namazi, she played the role of “Lila” in an NCIS Season 11 episode called “The Admiral’s Daughter.”

However, that’s not all. She also made another appearance with the franchise in 2018. That year, she portrayed Jazmine Hendricks in a Season 5 episode of NCIS: New Orleans called “Sheepdogs.” Rahimi also extended her acting talents to another popular criminal franchise: Criminal Minds. She portrayed a secretary in a Season 9 episode called “Final Shot,” which aired in 2013.