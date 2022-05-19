‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Fans Heap Praise on Guest Star After Her Character’s Demise

As the “NCIS” franchise’s second-longest-running show, “NCIS: Los Angeles” has gained a vast fanbase. And as characters come and go, the series’ fans have been known to heap massive praise on “NCIS” stars. However, it’s not just the leading cast members that strike a chord in the hearts of “NCIS: Los Angeles” lovers. In fact, sometimes the most beloved characters of all are also the cruelest. Take Sasha Clements’ character, the Russian spy named Katya. While she’s terrorized Special Agent G Callen all season long, the spy’s demise during the last episode left audiences reeling. Now, after sharing a farewell post to her Instagram, in character, “NCIS: Los Angeles” fans are sharing meaningful tributes to the guest star. Many continue to praising her for her acting skills within the series.

In a post following the latest episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” the guest star wrote, “Thank you everyone who watched @ncisla! Coming in as a guest star can feel like being the new kid in school but the cast and crew were SO welcoming!”

Of her experience on the show, Clements wrote, “Such a fun set and an honor getting to work with and learn from the experts!”

Images capture the actress behind the scenes as Katya. Fans can see a fake bullet hole in her forehead and blood streaked across her face and neck.

Fans shared their love following the post, praising her for her role as the Russian spy and G Callen’s nemesis.

“You do great gore!” one “NCIS: Los Angeles” fan wrote. Another quipped, “Loving that head wound. You’re so gorgeous.”

Others shared thoughts on her acting, writing, “Sasha you were amazing!!!!!” and “you killed it!”

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” season 13 finale sadly won’t feature Sasha Clements then. However, previews have hinted it will be an exciting episode nonetheless.

‘NCIS: Los Angles’ Receives New Timeslot for Fall 2022

We’ve already seen a lot of scheduling shake-ups ahead of primetime TV’s season finales. And, while both “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” will maintain their current timeslots in the fall, “NCIS: Los Angeles” has undergone a slight change.

Typically, fans can catch Callen, Deeks, Kensi, and the rest of the team headlining Sunday nights at 9 p.m. EST. However, according to TVLine, the series slides back just one hour, filling in the open spot left by CBS’s “S.W.A.T.” which will instead air on Friday nights.

For a while, “NCIS: Los Angeles” aired during the franchise’s full night lineup, which was initially Tuesday nights from the moment “NCIS” premiered in 2003. However, for one reason or another, network representatives moved the franchise’s original spinoff first to Mondays, and then Sundays.

While the series will see a brand new timeslot, the show will still be forced to contend with NBC’s Sunday Night Football. So while “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” will likely continue to see major ratings success in the fall, “NCIS: Los Angeles” endures a whole other struggle.