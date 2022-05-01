‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Fans Tired Of One Character’s History

A lot of different characters fill TV screens when viewers watch NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS. Fans watch their favorites every Sunday. Yes, there are reruns these days, too. Some people dig watching Marty Deeks and Kensi Blye, played by Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah, respectively. One of them, though, is getting on their nerves.

Viewer of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Wants Callen History Wrapped Up

It’s not so much the character himself but the continual rehashing of his history. We’re talking about G. Callen, played by Chris O’Donnell. A thread on Reddit gets down to the matter at hand. One person writes, “Season 1, Episode 1, the mystery of Callen’s backstory was introduced… it might even have been in the NCIS double episode, I don’t remember. Season 13… and we’re STILL dealing with that. I used to watch all the NCIS shows but I gave up on NCIS and NO [New Orleans] eventually, and I never even bothered with Hawaii, and despite the occasional ‘special message’ episode of LA I still enjoy watching it, and I don’t see me scrapping it, but still going on with Callen’s history is bugging me.’

This fan replies, “I think what’s also annoying is – there are so, so, so many stories to tell with the rest of the cast. This whole Callen-turned-Jason-Bourne thing is OLD.” As we mentioned, NCIS: Los Angeles, which is coming up to its 300th episode, has been giving some attention to the Deeks-Kensi relationship. Another Redditor writes, “I agree with you. Callen’s backstory was introduced so early and has been revealed way too slowly.”

Storylines Getting Dragged Out Just Sets This Fan On Fire

This person is keeping up with the series. “I still watch (just to see it through), but the show seems to have ‘jumped the shark’ when Nell/Eric characters left the show,” the fan writes. Another fan is tired of seeing storylines just played out over and over again. “Yeah when they drag certain storylines over many episodes and seasons, it does get tiresome,” a Redditor writes. “Like I’m slowly becoming happy that [the] kensi and deeks adoption storyline is moving forward but I get frustrated with the dragged-out storyline about them having a baby. I honestly think if they keep going [spl going] the way they’re going, cbs might cancel them.”

Well, we can tell you that NCIS: Los Angeles has been picked up for another season. “Yes! Wrap it up for goodness sake!” this fan writes. Another opinion here also is just tired of it all. “This is why I stopped watching LA this year. Hawaii is actually pretty good once you get past the first few awkward episodes.” These fans might also be wondering when Linda Hunt will return as Hetty to the show.